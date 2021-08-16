Good pitch

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite says his side won the first Test match against Pakistan because they were the more patient side.
The Caribbean team won a tense first encounter at Sabina Park on the fourth afternoon by just one wicket as they successfully pursued 168 for victory.
It was a low-scoring match, played on a pitch which always gave assistance to the bowlers, and which on the fourth day, began to produce more uneven bounce.
However, Brathwaite had no complaints about the surface. “I think it’s a good cricket pitch,” he said in a post-match interview. “It had something for the pacers throughout the game as we saw. and it had value for runs. The ball was coming on”
Brathwaite said the key to what he described as a “remarkable” WI victory was, “patience to be honest.” The WI skipper set the tone for his players in the first innings, compiling a game top-score of 97 as West Indies made 253, a total that eventually allowed them to gain a lead of 36.
In their second innings however, the Windies had to struggle hard to get up to 168. Vice-captain Jermaine Blackood made a steady 55, but it needed the last pair of Kemar Roach and rookie Jayden Seales to push their team to the win.
“I thought Pakistan bowled well and I just think it’s patience. I think it’s a pitch that has something for bowlers throughout the day and I think whoever had more patience would come out on top,” stated Brathwaite.
He added about the effort of Blackwood: “We’ve been working hard as a batting group and I knew he was hungry for runs on his home ground...We knew Pakistan would come hard and I just think it’s about patience.”
The skipper was also appreciative of the work done by his bowlers in the match. “The bowlers did a fantastic job. Whenever I asked them to do a role, they did it. They were a little tired at times, but the guys were always willing and that was truly amazing,” he said.
Pacer Seales, playing in only his third Test match, showed the patience and consistency with the ball that Brathwaite required from his bowlers. He was rewarded with his first five-wicket haul in Tests (five for 55) and at 19, became the youngest West Indian bowler to bag five wickets in a Test innings, surpassing Alfred Valentine. He ended with match figures of eight for 125.
Seales said on Sunday that he was living “a dream come true.” And he was quick to remember the help he received in the build-up to the game. “To be able to get five today and put out a winning performance for the team (praise) really goes to the bowling coach Roddy Estwick,” Seales said.
“We spoke a lot before the Test match, even during the Test match about the areas I should bowl and the things I should do, and I’ll be successful,” he added. Seales will now be hoping to take the success from the first match into the second and final Test, also at Sabina, starting on Friday.