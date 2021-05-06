WITH JUST about two minutes left, Trinidad and Tobago were level with previous champions Guatemala and having the clear chances.
Searching for an unlikely victory, T&T pushed the hosts to the brink over a quick and intense 40-minute match, until captain Alan Aguilar made full use of the mistake when beating substitute goalkeeper Kern Caesar with just a minute to go, giving Guatemala victory by a slender 4-3 margin.
“I haven’t seen a game like that in CONCACAF in years and it just shows you the potential Trinidad and Tobago has,” stated American Constantine Konstin, T&T’s head coach.
Defeats to the Dominican Republic (6-2) and Guatemala sent T&T out of the CONCACAF Championship but not before delivering their best-ever futsal performance. The national team does not have a huge futsal pedigree, having just one victory at the competition over Caribbean rivals Suriname, and having only twice qualified previously (2004 and 2008) for the Championship.
Guatemala finished off a perfect group stage with two victories. Alan Aguilar (11th and 39th) had a brace, while Jose Mansilla Ramos (12th) and Wanderley Ruiz (21st) also tallied goals for the Chapines. The “Futsal Warriors” got two goals from Che Benny (9th and 33rd) and one from Jameel “Shooter” Neptune (16th). Guatemala and the Dominican Republic have both advanced to the knockout round.
T&T walk away with enhanced reputation
Having walked away with an enhanced reputation, T&T might also claim the tournament’s best goal through 20-year-old Benny, who comprehensively beat goalkeeper Lester Arevalo with a full-court shot for 1-0 and set up a intense first half, which ended 2-2. T&T might well have ended both halves ahead, except for Guatemalan custodian Arevalo producing quality work to stop powerful shots from Benny, Neptune and Dylon King.
Andre Marchan also put in another solid shift in T&T’s goal until falling awkwardly when producing one of several flying saves. He was replaced by Caesar, who also produced good work, despite conceding the late goal. So gripping and end-to-end was the encounter, that a member of the Guatemalan coaching staff was seen visibly shaking on the bench as Benny and King had one-on-one chances late in the match, but failed each time when trying to go past the Guatemalan goalkeeper.
Where T&T coach Konstin might have erred was in failing to substitute Neptune, a slow captain Sean De Silva and Keston George, who had all done yeoman’s service, but were visibly tired in the final stages. So George was making heavy weather of trying to get up-field as Aguilar overlapped all the way from the back and stroked a low shot across goalkeeper Caesar. T&T did not have Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings available for any of the matches although he was in the travelling squad.
Former USA player Konstin was quite impressed by the showing of his team against Guatemala, having only been contracted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) in January.
“We finalised this team two weeks ago and what these guys have accomplished in two weeks is amazing and TTFA has to keep building on this,” Konstin added.
“With most participating countries having their own futsal league, Konstin though it quite remarkable what his players had produced, given there is no local league and that apart from the grassroots street version, T&T’s national players only play futsal every four years when there is a qualifier.
“I highly recommend that TTFA go out there and start building futsal courts and building leagues so that one day TTFA will win a World Cup in futsal,” Konstin said.
Trinidad and Tobago squad:
Andre Marchan, Kern Caesar, Willis Plaza, Dwight Quintero, Mark Ramdeen, Dylon King, Aaron Lester, Sean De Silva, Jameel Neptune, Keston George, Keron Cummings, Che Benny, Adrian Welch, Darius Olliviera.