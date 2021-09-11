GOOD SIGNS FOR PARIS

TEAM TTO endurance cyclist Akil Campbell outmanoeuvred and outlasted the competition to take gold in the men’s elimination race at the UCI Nations Cup currently underway in Cali, Colombia, on Friday night. His countryman Nicholas Paul also won gold in the men’s one-kilometre time-trial on Friday. And their success has been described as a good sign for the 2024 Olympics by Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president, Rowena Williams.
The medal-hunting was set to continue last night, with Paul due to contest the second round of the men’s keirin after press time.
Late Friday, Campbell got to the line first, defeating Kenny De Ketele of Belgium, who took the silver, while Chile’s Cristian Pizarro nabbed bronze.
Yesterday morning, Paul easily took charge of the six-lap men’s keirin event in the first heat after the Derney (motorised bike) departed the scene at the halfway mark. Paul, who was in fifth of six for most of the first three laps, surged to the lead and repelled all challenges to cross the line first ahead of Colombia’s Kevin Chavarro, both automatic qualifiers.
Two riders fell in the heat, including Canada’s Ryan Dodyk and Ecuador’s Cristian Pianda.
In heat three, Paul’s team-mate Keron Bramble couldn’t deal with the change of pace of Poland’s Patryk Rajkowski and India’s Esow Esow, Bramble finishing third, good enough for a first-round repechage.
But that was where his journey ended, as he finished in the same position in the repechage and failed to advance.
For TTCF president Williams, the gold-medal feats at this competition were historic.
“It is the highlight for us right now. It is the first time us winning gold medals at those Nations Cup events, so it speaks to where our cyclists are at this time and we are really proud of them in the midst of, again, having no competition in Trinidad and Tobago,” Williams told the Sunday Express. “And they were still able to go out there and execute at that high level. It really says where our cyclists are, and where we are heading in preparation for Paris 2024,” she added.
Williams added the TTCF plans to continuously work with the cyclists to ensure they attend crucial UCI events to earn points towards qualification for the Paris Games.
“It is imperative for us to make sure the cyclists participate in all the relevant competitions so that means getting the funding that is necessary. So we have to, as a Federation, really approach corporate Trinidad and Tobago to go out there and see if we could really target the sponsorship for the actual teams to go out there and execute, because the qualifications have (already) started and we definitely have to ensure the cyclists are able to participate in events to make sure they actually qualify for 2024,” Williams explained. “It is not just about staying home, getting the coaching, but actually participating in the events to get the UCI points.”
On the topic of hiring a national technical director, Williams said the discussions are still ongoing. But in the interim, the TTCF will establish a system for the athletes and their coaches to liaise with the Federation to secure funding and support for the competition programmes.
“I know Nicholas (Paul) is still working with Craig McClean at the World Cycling Centre, working on his programme; so those guys are working with their specific coaches at this time and we as the Federation will continue to do what we need to do to support them in the absence of an actual technical director at this time.”