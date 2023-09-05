CLAIMING home advantage and getting a good start is the most important thing as Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers begin League A of the 2023 CONCACAF National Cup against Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium tomorrow, from 6 p.m.
The Soca Warriors will then leave for Central America where they will meet El Salvador on Sunday.
“That’s crucial,” stated 28-year-old Canada-born Atlético Ottawa striker Malcolm Shaw, a relative newcomer to the squad, having only been in the team previously for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.
“We had a (bad) Gold Cup experience, obviously disappointed to go out the way we did. But we are ready to rejuvenate and bounce back come this Nations League window,” Shaw said. “These two games are crucial, and we need to get results.”
“It’s a good mix,” stated Aubrey David, the Costa Rica-based Cartagines defender.
“We have experience and we have some young players that come in with quality, coming in with motivation because they want to prove that they are good enough to be on the national team,” added the 32-year-old.
“I think it’s a good chance for them to showcase their talent, and with the mixture we have with the experience, I think they’re a good quad to go and get the win in the first game.”
A long-serving national team player, David said it was important that the team rebuild quickly and forget the disappointment of the CONCACAF Gold Cup three months ago when they were beaten 4-1 by Jamaica and 6-0 by the USA in their last two matches.
“Everybody knows it was a disappointing Gold Cup run for us and its one that we want to put behind us and now we have the perfect chance to go on the field, come Thursday against Curacao, and finish everything that we did in the Gold Cup and look forward to getting a good start,” David surmised.