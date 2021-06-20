Good start

Interim Trinidad and Tobago senior team head coach Angus Eve conducted his first training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday morning as he led 24 players into a residential training camp at the Home of Football in Couva. The camp will be in operation run until the team’s departure for the United States later this week for another camp.
T&T will play Montserrat on July 2 in Miami, their opening qualifier for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Last week Eve was appointed as the interim successor to Terry Fenwick and named a provisional 60-man roster for the preliminary round match. The 24 players who entered camp yesterday were the locally-based portion of that group.
Eve also had his technical staff finally assembled, with former national players Hutson Charles and Reynold Carrington being appointed as his assistants. The experienced Charles was himself a former co-head coach of the national team who along with Jamaal Shabazz qualified T&T for the 2013 Gold Cup.
Also making up Eve’s back-room staff are goalkeeping coach Clayton Ince, strength and conditioning coach Adaryll John, performance trainer/massage therapist Saron Joseph and physio Roger Ryan.
They will be assisted by national teams director Richard Piper, team manager Adrian Romain, logistics manager Basil Thompson, team doctor Akash Dhanai, equipment manager Michael Williams and press officer Shaun Fuentes.
Speaking about the first session, Eve said: ”The guys were really good. I thought the enthusiasm of the team and the willingness to do what we asked of them was tremendous. I really enjoyed the intensity the guys brought today because we are trying to play a little bit more high-tempo. It is not new to some of them but it is just a matter of reactivating them and trying to get them going a bit.”
Asked about getting the ball rolling with the team’s preparations, Eve added: “The ball has actually been rolling since last Sunday with more of the administrative stuff in terms of putting things in place for the camp but being on the pitch is where we really want to be. So it’s really nice being out here in the open and having an opportunity to work with the guys.
They have been brilliant today and I love being out here with them because it reinvigorates me and I know that Trinidad has enough talent to do well.”
Should T&T beat Montserrat, they will face the winners of a similar elimination match between Cuba and French Guiana for a spot in the Gold Cup group stage.
The 24 players in the current
camp are as follows:
Aaron Enill (Goalkeeper, Defence Force), Adrian Foncette (Goalkeeper Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Goalkeeper, unattached), Denzil Smith (Goalkeeper, W Connection),
Radanfah Abu Bakr (Defender, unattached), Justin Garcia (Defender, Defence Force), Keston George (Defender, La Horquetta Rangers), Curtis Gonzales (Defender, Defence Force),
Darnell Hospedales (Defender, Point Fortin FC), Alvin Jones (Defender, unattached), Ross Russell Jr (Defender, La Horquetta Rangers), Jesse Williams (Defender, Coleraine FC),
Jamal Creighton (Midfielder, La Horquetta Rangers), Judah Garcia, (Midfielder, unattached), Kevon Goddard) (Midfielder, Defence Force), Aaron Lester (Midfielder, Defence Force), Reon Moore (Forward, Defence Force), Duane Muckette (Midfielder, unattached), Michel Poon-Angeron (Midfielder, unattached), John-Paul Rochford (Midfielder, unattached),
Aikim Andrews (Forward, La Horquetta Rangers), Hashim Arcia (Midfielder, Defence Force), Isaiah Lee (Forward, La Horquetta Rangers), Marcus Joseph (Forward, unattached)