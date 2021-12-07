GOOD WORKOUT

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge said the recent trial match series was a good gauge for the players to see where they are at as they continue to prepare for a return first-class cricket next year.
The regional first-class championship was halted after eight rounds last year March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) are planning for a five-round first-class competition starting in February next year and in anticipation of that, the Red Force planned to play three three-day matches. Two of those games were actually played with the other being abandoned due to rain.
“I think it was a good series of matches,” said Furlonge. “I think it gave the guys a gauge of what level they are at. We had some young players in the teams for the first time and they would have gained an appreciation of what it takes to play at that level,” the Red Force coach added.
The first game played at the end of November, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, ended in a draw with one team scoring 320 and the other getting 331 for five. It was a different story at the Queen’s Park Oval for the last three-day game which ended last Friday. One team scored 209 and 119 while the other made 266 and 63 for two.
Furlonge was less pleased with the team totals in the most recent match but noted that there were some bright spots worth noting.
“There were good individual performances but the team performances were disappointing. I would call it a good batting track, maybe a bit slow, but scores of 208 and 250-odd and then for a team to get bowled out for 119, that was very disappointing,” said Furlonge.
On the flip side, he said it was a good bowling effort from the players to pull off a win on the final day. “What I did was challenge Khary Pierre to try and bowl out the team and win the game outright and that is what happened. It is good to see the bowling team putting in that performance in the second innings in an attempt to win a match in three days,” he noted.
“They could have easily gone out there and say well it is the last day, let’s relax and give everybody a chance. But they really fought and dismissed the team for 119, so from that perspective it was good to see the bowlers doing the job,” he added.
Pierre, Ryan Bandoo and Jarlarnie Seales grabbed three wickets each on the final day to bowl out the side led by Isaiah Rajah cheaply in the second innings.
Furlonge said another noteworthy performance came from Jyd Goolie, who scored a century in the first game and then 86 and 37 at the Oval.
The players who scored 50s in the trials matches included former West Indies Under-19 players Mbeki Joseph, who got 86 at the Oval and 66 at Tarouba. Leonardo Julian (58), Yannic Cariah (57), Pierre (65) and Denesh Ramdin (57 not out) also notched half-centuries at Tarouba, while Crystian Thurton scored 71 at the Oval.
“I think it was a good series of matches. We saw Jyd Goolie getting scores of a hundred and then an 86 and then playing a hand in getting the runs to win the game on Friday. We would have also gotten some 50s but we want them to understand that 20s and 30 and even 50s are not enough,” Furlonge said.
“They need to go on to get bigger scores. We can’t just accept 50 and say that is a good enough score to get you on to the team. So, I think the players will realise now where they have to be in terms of how much harder they have to work to get to a point where they are really fighting for selection on the team,” he added.
In terms of the four-day championship, Furlonge said that is what they working towards. “We will continue training and look to see how many games we can get before the four-day starts. The players are excited about getting back to regional cricket.”
“Playing a couple of games against each other in practice is nothing compared to actually competing for your country. When you look at the players we have, I think the Red Force will have a good, balanced, strong team that could compete to win the tournament next year,” he assessed.