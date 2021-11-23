Good workout

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said the first intra-squad three-day trial match was a good test for the players to gauge where they are at and expects an even better showing in the second match to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, starting on Friday.
The first trial match saw five batsmen scoring half-centuries and one scoring a ton but with two matches left before Christmas, Furlonge said it is a question of consistency.
“I think it went well. The wicket was a batting-friendly one but the batters still had to apply themselves to get runs.
We had five 50s and one hundred and it was pleasing to see the younger players getting some runs,” the Red Force coach explained.
“Mbeki Joseph (66) got some runs, Navin Bidaisee made 42 and was run out and Young (Leonardo) Julien (58) made 50-od so that was nice to see those young players getting runs.
We also had young Rajeev Ramnath (14) getting run out but he was also looking the part before that.”
He said even some of the young bowlers caught the eye with pacer Justin Manick having a good all-round game. “He bowled well and he had a good knock as well and took a good catch so he looks a good all-round cricketer. Sameer Ali also did well.
Young Ryan Bandoo said he was a bit nervous but that will go away by the time he plays the second game,” Furlonge said of some of the other younger players.
Meanwhile, Yannic Cariah (57), Khary Pierre (65) and Denesh Ramndin (57 not out) also got half-centuries while Jyd Goolie was the only batsmen to reach triple figures, scoring 110. “It is good to see Jyd getting a hundred in the trials.
In the last four-day game here he got a hundred and in the trials in August he also got some runs so it is good to see that level of consistency from him,” noted Furlonge.
“It is really now about looking at how he does in the next couple games. It is for him to now make sure he does not just end up with 130 runs at the end of the three games.
You expect him to now finish the three games with 300-plus runs so that is what we are looking at.”
In terms of the bowling, Furlonge said the bowlers needed to be a little more disciplined and patient. “On a wicket like that (batting friendly), you can’t try six different balls.
You have to be consistent and bowl a good line and length and wait for the batsman to make a mistake but all in all I think it was a good work out for the guys,” assessed the Red Force coach.
“It was a good outing for us to see where the players are and for the players themselves to see what they need to work on and with guys getting runs now, it becomes more competitive for places in the squad.
Hopefully in the next game some more senior players will come into the trials which will make the competition even stiffer,” he continued.
Furlonge said consistent performances will be key to make the cut for the Red Force team with the return of regional four-day cricket next February.
“To get into the team you have to perform. The young players can put up their hands and if they do well enough, they can earn some sort of selection or at least put themselves on the selectors’ radar.
All the young guys just have to perform and they might just have to do that bit extra to break into the team,” Furlonge explained.
“Everybody has to perform and it is not about who you are, but how you perform. If the younger players continue to do well, as a senior player, you have to also improve your performances, especially the batsmen.
The 50s and 40s won’t work. You have to go on to get big scores. To the bowlers, we want to see your consistency and a couple more wickets.
The senior players know there is competition there. They know they have to be competitive and perform well,” he concluded.