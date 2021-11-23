Good workout

Explosive opener Deandra Dottin extended her rich vein of form as West Indies women opened their ICC 50-overs World Cup qualifying campaign with a uncomplicated six-wicket victory over minnows Ireland women yesterday.

Asked to chase a meagre 160 at Old Hararians, the Caribbean side cruised to their target in the 40th over with Player-of-the-Match Dottin slamming 73 off 87 deliveries and captain Stafanie Taylor seeing her side over the line with an unbeaten 41 off 54 balls.