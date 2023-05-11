Keston Julien

FLASHBACK: Trinidadian left-back Keston Julien, right, captured in March while in action for FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Moldovan football league.

KESTON JULIEN will not return to Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol next season.

With just two matches left and the season due to end on May 20, the perennial Moldovan champions announced that the Trinidadian left-back was leaving.

“Sheriff and the defender from Trinidad and Tobago Keston Julien have come to an agreement to end its relationship,” Sheriff announced on their website, “The team and all the fans of FC Sheriff thank Keston for his contribution, which the player made to the development of the team and wish him success in his future career.”

The former W Connection footballer played for the club for three years and made 67 appearances with the club from the former Soviet republic. During his time at the club, Julien won two Moldovan Super Liga titles, a Moldovan Cup winner’s medal, and made his debut in the UEFA Champions League, coming on as a second half substitute in the group stage during a famous 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, prior to Real Madrid going on to win the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League.

However, Julien, 24, has not thrived under Italian head coach Roberto Bordin, who took over in 2022 after Ukrainian Yurii Vernydub left to serve in the Ukraine armed forces fighting a Russian invasion. Before the full-scale war, Vernydub was in charge when the Moldavian champions defeated Real Madrid. Bordin has given Julien few starts this season.

However, Julien said he will forever be thankful for his time at the European club.

“FC Sheriff gave me everything I needed,” Julien stated in his last interview as a FC Sheriff player, “It was a great time for me. FC Sheriff helped me a lot in the development of professional football skills.”

Julien will forever remember playing on the same pitch as, and beating Real Madrid’s aggregation of international football stars.

“The most memorable moment, in my opinion, is when we went to the Champions League in 2021 and it was an explosion of emotions. I will never forget this. It was a memorable time and a great experience for me as well as for all the guys in our team,” he said. “The Champions League match against Real Madrid. I would live again that game and those emotions.”

Julien also expressed mixed feelings about having to depart.

“I am very sad that my career with FC Sheriff is coming to an end. I love this club, the fans. This club has given me everything I need. I have always been treated well and honestly here.

“It’s sad to say goodbye, but I have to move on, develop as a football player. I’d like to thank the fans for the amazing support. Thankful for children, adults for their love. Sheriff FC will forever have my heart. I hope we will definitely meet again.”

Final decision due in PowerGen case

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s National League disciplinary committee was due to make a ruling yesterday on a complaint by PowerGen Penal Sports Club which will ultimately determine the Premier Division One champions.

T&T face Mexico in knockout stage

T&T face Mexico in knockout stage

Having finished third to the United States and Panama in Group C,Trinidad and Tobago face Mexico in today’s quarter-final round of the 2023 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship.

Wallace fails to reach Jr Pan Am sprint quarters

Female sprinter Makaira Wallace failed to reach the quarter-finals of her event yesterday when the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships continued yesterday in Paraguay.

In the qualifying rounds of the women’s sprint, Wallace posted a 12.273 second clocking to finish ninth of 13 and failed to advance to the quarter-finals.

Thornton gets another chance

Thornton gets another chance

ANDREW THORNTON will get a second chance for a place in the semi-finals of a Trinidad competition when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament continues today at the National Racquet Centre.

The Barbadian, who was the Over-35 runner-up in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament here last month, was forced to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open Tournament seven years ago because of injury.

InterZone semis today

InterZone semis today

The East Zone Under-13 team will tackle their Central Zone counterparts in one of the semi-finals of the Scotiabank Under-13 InterZone tournament today at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain Couva.

Gonzales, Francois top Chancellor run

Gonzales, Francois top Chancellor run

SCOTIABANK’s Shay Gonzales and Sagicor’s Adona Francois were the winners of the CARIFIN Fun and Fitness Chancellor Challenge that ran off Wednesday at the popular fitness and exercise venue.

In the female competition, Francois finished ahead of Republic Bank Limited’s Arya Mahabir and Maritime’s Darielle Kingfook.