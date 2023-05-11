KESTON JULIEN will not return to Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol next season.
With just two matches left and the season due to end on May 20, the perennial Moldovan champions announced that the Trinidadian left-back was leaving.
“Sheriff and the defender from Trinidad and Tobago Keston Julien have come to an agreement to end its relationship,” Sheriff announced on their website, “The team and all the fans of FC Sheriff thank Keston for his contribution, which the player made to the development of the team and wish him success in his future career.”
The former W Connection footballer played for the club for three years and made 67 appearances with the club from the former Soviet republic. During his time at the club, Julien won two Moldovan Super Liga titles, a Moldovan Cup winner’s medal, and made his debut in the UEFA Champions League, coming on as a second half substitute in the group stage during a famous 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, prior to Real Madrid going on to win the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League.
However, Julien, 24, has not thrived under Italian head coach Roberto Bordin, who took over in 2022 after Ukrainian Yurii Vernydub left to serve in the Ukraine armed forces fighting a Russian invasion. Before the full-scale war, Vernydub was in charge when the Moldavian champions defeated Real Madrid. Bordin has given Julien few starts this season.
However, Julien said he will forever be thankful for his time at the European club.
“FC Sheriff gave me everything I needed,” Julien stated in his last interview as a FC Sheriff player, “It was a great time for me. FC Sheriff helped me a lot in the development of professional football skills.”
Julien will forever remember playing on the same pitch as, and beating Real Madrid’s aggregation of international football stars.
“The most memorable moment, in my opinion, is when we went to the Champions League in 2021 and it was an explosion of emotions. I will never forget this. It was a memorable time and a great experience for me as well as for all the guys in our team,” he said. “The Champions League match against Real Madrid. I would live again that game and those emotions.”
Julien also expressed mixed feelings about having to depart.
“I am very sad that my career with FC Sheriff is coming to an end. I love this club, the fans. This club has given me everything I need. I have always been treated well and honestly here.
“It’s sad to say goodbye, but I have to move on, develop as a football player. I’d like to thank the fans for the amazing support. Thankful for children, adults for their love. Sheriff FC will forever have my heart. I hope we will definitely meet again.”