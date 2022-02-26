It rained sixes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday as the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board domestic season got off to a bang with the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast living up to the hype.
It was action from the first game, with former West Indies Under-19 World Cup winner Jyd Goolie smashing sixes to all parts of the venue in an unbeaten 97 off just 31 balls to lead the Blue Devils to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over the Leatherback Giants.
Having scored 119 for three when they were sent in to bat first, the Leatherback Giants would have fancied their chances of coming out on top until Goolie teed off.
He struck 11 sixes and six fours to help the Devils recover from 14 for three in the third over to overhaul the target, reaching 123 for three with 1.1 overs to spare.
Goolie strolled to the middle after Namir Suepaul’s double strike in the second over and wasted little time. He struck Suepaul for five sixes in one over to race to his 50 and put his team in control.
Terrance Hinds and Daron Cruickshank were also smashed around, the latter going for 19 in his lone over. Young Sion Hackett bowled the penultimate over and was struck for 22 as Goolie ended the game in style.
In the other games yesterday, the Steelpan Strikers, led by Jon Russ Jaggesar defeated the Cocrico Cavaliers by four wickets, while Sunil Narine’s Soca Kings whipped Kieron Pollard’s Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 42 runs.
Having restricted the Cavaliers to 88 for seven off their ten overs, Evin Lewis smashed 29 off 12 balls to put the Strikers on course for the win.
Lewis hit three sixes and two fours and batted for just ten minutes but that was enough to set up his team’s victory.
The Strikers innings wobbled a bit after Lewis was out, caught by Amrit Dass off pacer Philton Williams, however Kirstan Kallicharan’s 21 off 15 balls and then Vikash Mohan’s unbeaten 18 off just five deliveries sealed the win as they replied with 88 for seven off 8.3 overs.
In the feature game on the opening day of the 14-day tournament, Narine’s side posted an imposing 150 for three with Jason Mohammed leading the way with 55 off 21 balls and Narine blasting 33 off 13.
Ravi Rampaul then disrupted Scorchers’ chase, accounting for Pollard early to put his team on top.
Nicholas Sookdeosingh top-scored for the Scorchers with an unbeaten 55 off 21 balls with six sixes and three fours before rain finally intervened, ending the game prematurely after just eight overs in the chase, the Kings winning by 42 runs.
The tournament continues today with all six teams in action with the first game bowling off at 10.30 a.m.
Summarised scores:
Leatherback Giants 119-3 (Amir Jangoo 36, Christopher Vincent 29, Kamil Pooran 22, Terance Hinds 22; Kerwyn Sirju 1/9, Khary Pierre 1/15) vs Blue Devils 123-3 (8.5 overs) (Jyd Goolie 97 n.o.; Namir Suepaul 2/35)
—Blue Devils won by seven wickets
Cocrico Cavaliers 88-7 (Dexter Sween 21, Navin Bidaisee 19; Mark Deyal 2/15, S Ramdial 2/24) vs Steelpan Strikers 92-6 (8.3 overs) (Evin Lewis 29, Kirstan Kallicharan 21, Vikash Mohan 18 n.o.; Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/12, Philton Williams 2/23)
—Strikers won by four wickets
Soca Kings 150-3 (Jason Mohammed 55 n.o., Jesse Bootan 33, Sunil Narine 33, Leonardo Julien 24; Kieron Pollard 1/10, Tion Webster 1/10) vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 80-3 (8 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 53 n.o.; Ravi Rampaul 2/26, Shiva Sanka 1/25)
—Soca Kings won by 42 runs
Today’s fixtures
Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers, 10.30 a.m.
Soca Kings vs Blue Devils, 12.30 p.m.
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 2.30 p.m.