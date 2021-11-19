Goolie blazes century in drawn practice match

Former West Indies Under-19 player Jyd Goolie struck a century on the final day of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force intra-squad practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday, in hopes of cementing his place in the starting line-up in anticipation of a return of regional first-class cricket next year.
Goolie, who was part of the West Indies Under-19 team that won the ICC youth World Cup in 2016, has been in good form with the bat, scoring a century and a half century in the team’s 50-over trials late last year but was omitted from the Red Force 50-over squad that featured most of T&T’s limited overs stars.
Yesterday, Goolie, playing for the Jason Mohammed XI against the Bryan Charles XI, again stood out from his peers, turning his overnight 50 into a top score of 110 on the rain-affected final day yesterday as the first practice match ended in a draw. Goolie’s knock helped Mohammed’s team reach 331 for five replying to the Charles XI’s first innings total of 320 all out.
Resuming his innings yesterday, the left-handed Goolie had to maintain his concentration after rain forced an early lunch before interrupting again in the afternoon session to send the players off for another long break.
However, Goolie, who has a first-class high-score of 128, looked good between the stoppages. He came into his own after surviving a close lbw shout and a caught behind appeal off the bowling of Khary Pierre, striking three consecutive fours off Shaaron Lewis to take the team past the 200 run mark and to take his personal tally up to 74.
He also struck Pierre for a straight four and eventually got to 99 with an edge for four off Lewis before running a single to bring up his century off 182 balls. He smashed nine fours and two sixes in his knock before attempted an expansive drive as finally edged behind to wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien, off Lewis, late in the day.
Red Force veterans Denesh Ramdin and Jason Mohammed were also among the runs yesterday with Ramdin scoring an unbeaten 57 off 79 balls and Mohammed scoring 28 off 54 deliveries.
After losing his overnight partner Rajeev Ramnath, who was run out for early in the day, Goolie joined with skipper Mohammed to put on 62 runs for the fourth wicket before Mohammed was out lbw to pacer Jharon Alfred. Ramdin and Goolie put on 75 for the fifth wicket, taking the score past 300 before Goolie departed with the score on 303 for five.
The second Red Force three-day intra-squad match will be played at the same venue starting next Friday.
Summarised Scores
Charles XI 320 (101.5 overs) (Leonardo Julien 58, Navin Bidaisee 42, Yannic Cariah 57, Khary Pierre 65, Bryan Charles 31 no; Ricky Jaipaul 4/53, Jyd Goolie 3/63, Terrance Hinds 1/32, Sameer Ali 1/34) vs Mohammed XI 331-5 (97 overs) (Jyd Goolie 110, Denesh Ramdin 57 no, Mbeki Joseph 66, Keagan Simmons 29, Jason Mohammed 28; Justin Manick 1/73, Yannic Cariah 1/32, Jharon Alfred 1/34, Shaaron Lewis 1/43) —Match drawn