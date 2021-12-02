Goolie, Joseph get runs in Red Force trial

Jyd Goolie

TOP-SCORED YESTERDAY: Jyd Goolie

Jyd Goolie and Mbeki Joseph half-centuries highlighted day two of the latest Red Force trial match at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

Opening batsman Joseph and Goolie shared a second wicket partnership of 61 as Team A led by Khary Pierre batted all day to end on 260 for seven in replay to Team B’s first innings total of 209.

Joseph and Goolie came together after the dismissal of Keagan Simmons with the score on 36 and they took the total to 97 before Joseph fell to Matthew Patrick via a catch by Chadeon Raymomd. Joseph made 56 (six fours, one six) in his stay of two-and-a-half hours at the crease.

Goolie carried on however, and eventually produced the biggest stand of the innings with Rajeev Ramnath (38, five fours), 72 for the fourth wicket. Goolie himself got to the match top score so far of 86, made in nearly three and three-quarter hours.

Goolie counted 12 fours in his knock, and his form with the bat complemented his good work with the ball on the first day when he picked up four wickets.

At the close, Uthman Mohammed was unbeaten on 23 and skipper Pierre on two.

So far, Ricky Jaipaul has been the most successful bowler with three wickets for 70 runs.

The match continues today.

Summarised scores:

Team B 209, 66.5 overs (C Thurton 71 n.o., Jharon Alfred 38; Isaiah Rajah 28, Anderson Philip 26; Jyd Goolie 4/24)

vs Team A 260-7, 86 overs (J Goolie 86, M Joseph 56, Uthman Mohammed 23 n.o.; Ricky Jaipaul 3/70, Chadeon Raymond 2/38)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Family focus

Family focus

Trinidad and Tobago’s first two medals in the history of the Junior Pan American Games were earned by members of the same Parlatuvier, Tobago family.

On Tuesday, Tyriq Horsford opened the T&T medal account at the multisport games for Under-23 athletes with men’s javelin bronze, the US-based thrower landing the spear 71.33 metres. On Wednesday, Kelsey Daniel went one better than his first cousin, disturbing the sand at a personal best 7.90 metres to grab men’s long jump silver.

Goolie, Joseph get runs in Red Force trial

Goolie, Joseph get runs in Red Force trial

Jyd Goolie and Mbeki Joseph half-centuries highlighted day two of the latest Red Force trial match at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

Opening batsman Joseph and Goolie shared a second wicket partnership of 61 as Team A led by Khary Pierre batted all day to end on 260 for seven in replay to Team B’s first innings total of 209.

CHANCE GONE

CHANCE GONE

WEST INDIES coach Phil Simmons said that Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya De Silva’s knock of 153 not out on the penultimate day of the second Test had put victory out of the grasp of the Caribbean side.

De Silva takes match away from Windies

West Indies will need some heroic batting on the fifth and final day if they are to win the second Test match and level the two-match series against Sri Lanka, after Dhananjaya de Silva’s undefeated 153 gave the hosts a commanding lead of 279 yesterday.

Carter ready for final ISL push

Carter ready for final ISL push

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter is excited to be contesting his third consecutive International Swimming League (ISL) final that splashes off today and tomorrow in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

In an “incredibly competitive” final match to be staged at the Pieter Van Den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium, the top four teams have only been separated by three points in reaching this stage.

Seven T&T players off to Florida

Seven T&T players off to Florida

JORDANE DOOKIE and Kale Dalla Costa are among seven youngsters from Trinidad and Tobago players who will be competing in Florida, USA, in the next few days.

The list also contains Gabrielle Prince and all four Campbell-Smith siblings—Em-Miryam, Yeshowah, Abba and Rukha.