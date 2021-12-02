Goolie, Joseph get runs in Red Force trial

Jyd Goolie and Mbeki Joseph half-centuries highlighted day two of the latest Red Force trial match at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.
Opening batsman Joseph and Goolie shared a second wicket partnership of 61 as Team A led by Khary Pierre batted all day to end on 260 for seven in replay to Team B’s first innings total of 209.
Joseph and Goolie came together after the dismissal of Keagan Simmons with the score on 36 and they took the total to 97 before Joseph fell to Matthew Patrick via a catch by Chadeon Raymomd. Joseph made 56 (six fours, one six) in his stay of two-and-a-half hours at the crease.
Goolie carried on however, and eventually produced the biggest stand of the innings with Rajeev Ramnath (38, five fours), 72 for the fourth wicket. Goolie himself got to the match top score so far of 86, made in nearly three and three-quarter hours.
Goolie counted 12 fours in his knock, and his form with the bat complemented his good work with the ball on the first day when he picked up four wickets.
At the close, Uthman Mohammed was unbeaten on 23 and skipper Pierre on two.
So far, Ricky Jaipaul has been the most successful bowler with three wickets for 70 runs.
The match continues today.
Summarised scores:
Team B 209, 66.5 overs (C Thurton 71 n.o., Jharon Alfred 38; Isaiah Rajah 28, Anderson Philip 26; Jyd Goolie 4/24)
vs Team A 260-7, 86 overs (J Goolie 86, M Joseph 56, Uthman Mohammed 23 n.o.; Ricky Jaipaul 3/70, Chadeon Raymond 2/38)