Goolie ready to seize chance

After clinching the Republic Bank CPL title in 2021, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots fell flat in 2022, failing to make the playoffs after winning just three matches.
They have retained a core group of players, including three explosive batters in Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher and Sherfane Rutherford and just in case, the Patriots have added another potential match-winner in former West Indies Under-19 World Cup winner Jyd Goolie to the mix.
Goolie, who demonstrated his power-hitting potential in the domestic Trinidad T10 Blast tournament last year, is finally getting a chance to party with the big boys in the CPL and he is determined to make the opportunity count.
Goolie, a 26-year-old left handed batter and handy right-arm off-break bowler, is expected to make his CPL debut along with another former West Indies Under-19 standout player, Yannic Cariah, as the Patriots hunt a second CPL trophy.
The 31-year-old Cariah, who only made his West Indies debut last year, is one of three leg-break bowlers in the Patriots team. The other two are 19-year-old Afghanistan player Izharulhaq Naveed and 20-year-old batting all-rounder Dewald Brevis of South Africa.
The Patriots have also invested in fast bowlers, with Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Dominic Drakes spearheading that department.
The former champs seem to have all the bases covered and now it is time for the players to step up.
Goolie is ready to do just that as he attempts to launch his international career in the CPL.
“Looking on at the CPL from the outside for the last ten years, it has been pretty entertaining and I am just thankful that I am a part of this year and I am hopping I can now entertain the fans and help the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots bring home the trophy,” Goolie said ahead of the tournament.
“This opportunity means a lot to me and I just want to go out there and give it my all. I have been putting in the work and it (is) now for me to put it all out there and reap the rewards of my labour and just enjoy the biggest party in sport,” he continued.
“I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me the chance to be a part of the CPL this year. I am thankful to be able to represent the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.”
Goolie added, “I am really excited and full of emotions. I just want go out there and enjoy myself and make the best of the opportunity if given the chance to play. I want to make it count and hopefully I can have a great season with the franchise this year.”
But the T&T all-rounder doesn’t just want to be part of the team; he wants to make an impact.
“I see it as a chance to launch my international career. I want to make the best use of the chance. I want to contribute to the team with the bat and the ball and in every possible way that I can. Hopefully this will be a stepping stone towards furthering my career at the international level,” he said.
He spoke about some of his goals.
“I would like to get a couple of 50s. I know getting that first one will be tough but I will dig deep and try to make the best of the chances I get. I would like to pull off a few match-winning performances for my team by finishing games and that’s it,” he added.
As for his West Indies ambitions, Goolie said he has dreamt of playing all formats for the regional team and is encouraged by the CPL opportunity he has been given.
“Obviously I do see myself being part of the West Indies T20 team in the future. Playing all formats for the West Indies is actually one of my goals and something I am aspiring towards,” he said.
“Hopefully my performances for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will play a role in helping me earn a call up so I am really looking forward to this CPL season,” he added.
Goolie said he has been putting in the extra work to ensure he is ready for business if called on.
“My biggest asset will be my all-round game, my batting, bowling and fielding. I have been doing a lot of work home here in Trinidad with my dad and I try to do a lot of batting and bowling,” he explained.
“It is tough to get in some fielding due to the weather conditions but I will try to get in as much work as I can. I really am fully prepared and ready for this chance,” he said.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Squad:
Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Shrefane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, George Linde, Yannic Cariah, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kofi James, Joshua Da Silva, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne