Goolie shines in Red Force trial

The final Trinidad and Tobago Red Force trial match of the year ended with Jyd Goolie earning the player of the match award after helping his team to an eight-wicket win at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain yesterday.
On the final day of the three-day affair, Team A added just six runs to their overnight tally before being dismissed for 266.
Jarlarnie Seales, Khary Pierre and Ryan Bandoo then grabbed three wickets each and Goolie took one as Team B were bundled out for 119.
Goolie then struck 37 to help his team reach 63 for one to seal the win.
Goolie was the top scoring in the first innings with 86 and he also grabbed four wickets for 24 runs with his off-spin.
Goolie also had a good game in the first trial match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba last month, when he scored 110 and also grabbed three wickets in a drawn game.
The other trial match was abandoned due to rain at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Summarised Scores:
Team B 209 (Crystian Thurton 71 n.o., Jharon Alfred 38; Isaiah Rajah 28, Anderson Philip 26; Jyd Goolie 4/24) & 119 (Navin Bidaisee 29, Isaiah Rajah 25; Jarlarnie Seales 3/10, Khary Pierre 3/19, Ryan Bandoo 3/33)
Team A 266 (Jyd Goolie 86, Mbeki Joseph 56, Uthman Mohammed 24.; Ricky Jaipaul 3/70, Chadeon Raymond 3/39, Anderson Phillip 2/3) & 63-2 (Jyd Goolie 37; Anderson Phillip 1-31, Chadeon Raymond 1/12)
—Team A won by 8 wickets