The first day of cricket in the middle for the new year was largely a struggle for batters in the Red Force three-day practice match at the Queen’s Park Oval, yesterday.
The Khan XI were dismissed for 160 by the Bravo XI, after skipper Imran Khan chose to take first strike. And coach David Furlonge would have liked to have seen more batters build on their starts.
“Slow progress, batsmen, they’ve been cautious,” he said. “First time in the middle for the past two weeks and even in training we didn’t have any net sessions, so batsmen were little cautious.”
The first session was pedestrian, just 39 runs coming from 25 overs, for the loss of openers Jeremy Solozano and Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah and Jason Mohammed. “Would like to see some of them go on and not give away their wickets… We haven’t seen that,” noted Furlonge later.
He laid no blame for the tardy scoring on the surface. “The pitch is a good pitch. It had some moisture this morning (but) any game you play that will happen; first day moisture,” he said. “That’s the job of the top order to see out that moisture which they basically did, but it was slow going.”
After the interval Joshua Da Silva (25, 78 balls) and Jyd Goolie tried to rebuild with their stand of 50 before Da Silva was bowled by Yannic Cariah. Goolie also had to retire when he was on 44 with a leg problem.
In his absence after the tea break, which came slightly early because of a light shower, Terrance Hinds and Kyle Ramdoo sought to improve on the earlier efforts of their teammates with some enterprising play. They managed to add another even 50 for the seventh wicket before left-hander Ramdoo (22) was dismissed by Vikash Mohan.
Goolie returned and remained unbeaten, getting to a solid 54 that included six fours and two sixes, as the last three wickets–including Hinds (28)–went down for 11 runs.
“Wanted to see the other side bat and we’ll see what we have to work on from here going forward,“ noted Furlonge.
Next week’s North-South Classic will be the last game players will have to show form before the squad for the Four-Day Championship is selected.
However, Furlonge said at this stage, long net sessions would be more beneficial
“We want to have practice sessions and sort of game-plan in those sessions,” the coach explained. “Have sessions where batsmen could bat for two hours… We prefer to go into the longer practice sessions where the batsmen could spend more time at the wicket. You will have fieldsmen and they will have to run between wickets, so it’s not just a practice session, it’s more a game-sense situation.”
Furlonge will be hoping however that today, the batters in the Darren Bravo XI will make better use of their time in the middle.
Summarised scores:
Khan XI 160, 60.4 overs (Jyd Goolie 54 n.o.; Bryan Charles 4/31, Tion Webster 2/19).