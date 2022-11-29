Goolie takes off in T10 Blast

Jyd Goolie continued his impressive form in the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast, yesterday, to lead the Steelpan Players to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Soca Kings, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
The 25-year-old left-hander who had scores of 39 not out and 44 not out earlier in the tournament, smashed an unbeaten 55 off 17 balls to propel the Players to 140 for two, off 8.5 overs, replying to the Kings’ imposing 137 for five off ten overs.
Goolie, who was part of the West Indies Under-19 side that won the 2016 youth World Cup, struck seven sixes and one four to finish the chase in style yesterday after Teshawn Castro and Denesh Ramdin set it up with a 58-run opening stand.
The Players got off to a quick start with the veteran Ramdin, who made 27 off 11 balls, hitting pacer Sion Hackett for six and four in the second over.
Castro (36 off 16 balls) stole the spotlight after that with a straight six off Chadeon Raymond’s first ball of the third over before smacking the pacer to cover for four to take the Players to 50, off just 3.2 overs.
Castro eventually departed in the same over, top-edging to Jarlarnie Seales while Sunil Narine trapped Ramdin lbw to briefly stem the flow of runs. However, Goolie and Aaron Alfred picked up where Ramdin and Castro left off.
Goolie smashed Shiva Sankar for four and two sixes in the sixth over which ended with Alfred hitting the pacer over deep mid-wicket for another maximum as the Players raced to 91 for two after six overs.
Goolie then struck Jon Russ Jagessar for three consecutive sixes to start the seventh over as the score went past 100. Another six off pacer Seales saw Goolie move to within one of a half-century which he brought up in the penultimate over with a six off Jason Mohammed that sealed the win.
Earlier, Mohammed, Dejourn Charles and Sion Hackett all had cameos with the bat for the Kings but none could match Goolie’s power which proved decisive in the end.
In yesterday’s early game, Nicholas Sookdeosingh smashed an unbeaten 59 off 25 balls with five four and five sixes as Rungetters Blue Devils whipped Fide Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by nine wickets.
Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers and Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants were in action in yesterday’s third game, which was due to be completed after press time.
There will be three games today with the Players up against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers at noon before tackling the Blue Devils at 3 p.m. Today’s final game will see the Scorchers up against Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers from 5.30 pm.
Yesterday’s Summarised Scores:
Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 105-5 (10 overs) (Dexter Sween 46, Kamil Pooran 18; Navin Bidaisee 3/11) vs Rungetters Blue Devils 106-1 (8.3 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 59 n.o., Vikash Mohan 31) --Blue Devils won by 9 wickets.
Soca Kings 137-5 (10 overs) (Jason Mohammed 25, Sion Hackett 23 n.o., Dejourn Charles 20; Teshawn Castro 2/18) vs Steelpan Players 140-2 (8.5 overs) (Jyd Goolie 55 n.o., Teshawn Castro 36, Denesh Ramdin 27) --Steelpan Players won by 8 wickets.
Today’s Dream11 T10 fixtures: (@ BLCA)
Steelpan Players vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 12 noon
Blue Devils vs Steelpan Players, 3 p.m.
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 5.30 p.m.