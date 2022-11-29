Goolie takes off in T10 Blast

Jyd Goolie

UNBEATEN HALF-CENTURY: Jyd Goolie

Jyd Goolie continued his impressive form in the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast, yesterday, to lead the Steelpan Players to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Soca Kings, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The 25-year-old left-hander who had scores of 39 not out and 44 not out earlier in the tournament, smashed an unbeaten 55 off 17 balls to propel the Players to 140 for two, off 8.5 overs, replying to the Kings’ imposing 137 for five off ten overs.

Goolie, who was part of the West Indies Under-19 side that won the 2016 youth World Cup, struck seven sixes and one four to finish the chase in style yesterday after Teshawn Castro and Denesh Ramdin set it up with a 58-run opening stand.

The Players got off to a quick start with the veteran Ramdin, who made 27 off 11 balls, hitting pacer Sion Hackett for six and four in the second over.

Castro (36 off 16 balls) stole the spotlight after that with a straight six off Chadeon Raymond’s first ball of the third over before smacking the pacer to cover for four to take the Players to 50, off just 3.2 overs.

Castro eventually departed in the same over, top-edging to Jarlarnie Seales while Sunil Narine trapped Ramdin lbw to briefly stem the flow of runs. However, Goolie and Aaron Alfred picked up where Ramdin and Castro left off.

Goolie smashed Shiva Sankar for four and two sixes in the sixth over which ended with Alfred hitting the pacer over deep mid-wicket for another maximum as the Players raced to 91 for two after six overs.

Goolie then struck Jon Russ Jagessar for three consecutive sixes to start the seventh over as the score went past 100. Another six off pacer Seales saw Goolie move to within one of a half-century which he brought up in the penultimate over with a six off Jason Mohammed that sealed the win.

Earlier, Mohammed, Dejourn Charles and Sion Hackett all had cameos with the bat for the Kings but none could match Goolie’s power which proved decisive in the end.

In yesterday’s early game, Nicholas Sookdeosingh smashed an unbeaten 59 off 25 balls with five four and five sixes as Rungetters Blue Devils whipped Fide Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by nine wickets.

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers and Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants were in action in yesterday’s third game, which was due to be completed after press time.

There will be three games today with the Players up against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers at noon before tackling the Blue Devils at 3 p.m. Today’s final game will see the Scorchers up against Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers from 5.30 pm.

Yesterday’s Summarised Scores:

Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 105-5 (10 overs) (Dexter Sween 46, Kamil Pooran 18; Navin Bidaisee 3/11) vs Rungetters Blue Devils 106-1 (8.3 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 59 n.o., Vikash Mohan 31) --Blue Devils won by 9 wickets.

Soca Kings 137-5 (10 overs) (Jason Mohammed 25, Sion Hackett 23 n.o., Dejourn Charles 20; Teshawn Castro 2/18) vs Steelpan Players 140-2 (8.5 overs) (Jyd Goolie 55 n.o., Teshawn Castro 36, Denesh Ramdin 27) --Steelpan Players won by 8 wickets.

Today’s Dream11 T10 fixtures: (@ BLCA)

Steelpan Players vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 12 noon

Blue Devils vs Steelpan Players, 3 p.m.

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 5.30 p.m.

Brathwaite cameo helps Braves upset leaders

Carlos Brathwaite’s cameo went a long way in helping Chennai Braves to a six-wicket victory over leaders Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 yesterday.

Asked to chase 109 for victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Braves overhauled their target with three balls to spare, with opener Dan Lawrence top-scoring with 40 from 18 deliveries and Brathwaite belting a seven-ball 27 at number three.

While Lawrence, who counted four fours and two sixes, put on 34 for the first wicket with Dawid Malan (10), it was his 40-run, second wicket partnership with Brathwaite which really propelled the chase. Brathwaite, a former West Indies T20 captain, slammed four sixes before dragging on to fast bowler Zahoor Khan early in the sixth over.

Earlier, neither Andre Russell (four) nor Nicholas Pooran (one) made much of an impact as Gladiators were held to 108 for three from their 10 overs. Openers Jason Roy (57 not out) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40) put on 79 for the first wicket to lay the groundwork for the innings but Russell nor Pooran could find the acceleration required at the death.

In the opening game of the triple-header, Brandon King got a first-ball ‘duck’ but James Vince (44 not out) and Chris Lynn (35) fired Team Abu Dhabi up to 100 for three in a 79-run, second wicket stand. Johnson Charles (three) and Shimron Hetmyer (four) both then failed leaving Samp Army with an 18-run defeat, despite Basil Hameed’s 18-ball, unbeaten 47.

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and a further by Phil Foden helped England secure a dominant 3-0 win over Wales yesterday and a place in the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side dominated the first half but struggled to make it count until Rashford hit a superb free-kick minutes into the second half, followed seconds later by a Foden tap-in.

Rashford netted England’s third on 68 minutes with a clean strike that went through Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward’s legs to seal a comfortable victory over their home nation rivals.

Jyd Goolie continued his impressive form in the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast, yesterday, to lead the Steelpan Players to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Soca Kings, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The 25-year-old left-hander who had scores of 39 not out and 44 not out earlier in the tournament, smashed an unbeaten 55 off 17 balls to propel the Players to 140 for two, off 8.5 overs, replying to the Kings’ imposing 137 for five off ten overs.

NATIONAL Coca-Cola InterCol semi-final matches will be played on Saturday with a double-header at the Hasely Crawford stadium, Mucurapo.

These matches had to be rescheduled owing to the inclement weather over the past few days. This has also resulted in the quarter-final clash which pit Central Zone winners Chaguanas North Secondary against the 2022 SSFL league champions and South Zone victors St. Benedict’s College, which is being played today on the Fatima College ground, from 3.30 p.m.

“I hope I can reach the highest levels and continue to give the people in my community of John John, Laventille hope that they can do the same as me or even better in any area of life.”

Shakeem McKay leaves for the United States in January to take up an athletic scholarship at Louisiana State University (LSU). He will study kinesiology. The 19-year-old sprinter is keen to use his successes on the track and in the classroom to inspire his peers.