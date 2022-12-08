Trinidad and Tobago table tennis players Malik Gopaul, Jordan Thong and Chloe Fraser were in fine form at Criterium Federal tournaments, in France, last weekend.
Gopaul played unbeaten to capture Regional 1 Boys Under-15 gold.
The Smalta Crusaders player opened his campaign with five wins to top his round robin group. He got the better of Baptiste Huet Besnard 11-4, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, enjoyed an 11-7, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 triumph over Anselme Gueguen, defeated Mylhan Canevet 11-9, 11-6, 11-7, dismissed Briac Le Bot at 9, 8 and 7, and stopped Arno Gouez 11-4, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7.
In the quarter-final round, Gopaul whipped Adrien Malliet 3-0. The T&T smasher then beat Corentin Auffret 3-0 in the semis. The final, against Pierre Treujou, was keenly contested, but Gopaul prevailed, winning 3-2 to claim the top prize.
Thong earned Regional 1 Girls Under-15 silver.
In the group stage, Thong was perfect, the Queen’s Park player winning all four matches without dropping a game. In the semi-final round, she battled past Audrey Viennot 3-1 to earn a spot in the final. In the championship match, Thong lost in three straight games to Emilie Tramier Berranger.
Thanks to their impressive performances, Gopaul and Thong will be promoted to the National 2 category for the next round of Criterium Federal tournaments.
Fraser is already a National 2 player, and came very close to securing promotion to National 1 in last weekend’s girls’ under-15 event.
Drawn in a group of six, Fraser was unbeaten in the preliminary round. The Crusaders player whipped Lea Saada and Klervie Le Gourierec 3-0, and recorded 3-1 victories over Jodie Grison, Lucie Labourdette and Lea Siber.
In the quarter-final round, Fraser outplayed Seangna Rin 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-8. In the semis, though, there was heartbreak for Fraser. She battled back from two games down against Eva Fontaine to level the match at 2-2, but was edged out in the decider, losing the thriller 5-11, 10-12, 14-12, 14-12, 11-13.
With the top three players earning promotion to National 1, the third-place playoff between Fraser and Mathilde Peltier carried great significance. Peltier won the crucial contest 11-2, 12-10, 15-17, 3-11, 11-6.
Fraser, Thong and Gopaul are all part of the Hennebont Ping Center Academy, in north-western France.