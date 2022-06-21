Malik Gopaul

QUALIFIED: Malik Gopaul, from left, Josiah Joseph, Ethan Ramcharan and Jonathan Cottoy placed in the first four positions, respectively, in the U-15 trials and will represent the country in the Pan American Cadet Championships in Ecuador in August.

MALIK GOPAUL was in tremendous form on Monday as he played unbeaten to win both the under-15 and 19 national table tennis trials at Siparia Community Centre.

Both categories were straight round-robin events and the Solo Crusaders player beat the other five players in the Under-15 division and the other four in the older age-group.

The trials were used to select the teams to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the Pan American Youth Championship and Pan American Cadet Championship in August.

Gopaul will be competing in the “Youth” in the first week of the month in Argentina along with Christoff Roberts and Samuel Humphreys, the second and third-placed finishers, respectively, of the Under-19 trials, and automatic pick Derron Douglas. Two weeks later the “Cadet” competition will take place in Ecuador.

T&T will be represented by Gopaul, Josiah Joseph, Ethan Ramcharan and Jonathan Cottoy, the players who finished in the first four places, respectively, in Monday’s Under-15 trials.

Gopaul, Joseph, Ramcharan and Sekel McIntosh, who finished sixth and last on Monday, earned the Under-15 team bronze medal in the Caribbean Youth Championships in Dominican Republic in March.

Douglas had picked up Caribbean Under-19 bronze in singles and team event, alongside Humphreys and Ameer Mohammed, who finished fourth of the five players in his age-group on Monday.

Trials results:

U-19

M. Gopaul bt A. Mohammed 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-7; bt Emmanuel Edwards 11-5, 11-7, 11-8; bt C. Roberts 16-14, 11-5, 11-2; bt S. Humphreys 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11.

Roberts bt Edwards 13-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-1; bt Mohammed 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 3-11, 11-4; bt Humphreys 11-7, 2-11, 13-11, 11-6.

Humphreys bt Mohammed 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9; bt Edwards 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8.

Mohammed bt Edwards 12-10, 13-11, 11-7.

U-15

M. Gopaul bt J. Cottoy 11-4, 12-10, 11-9; bt J. Joseph 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7; bt S. McIntosh 11-7, 11-9, 11-2; bt E. Ramcharan 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9; bt Kymani Holder 11-7, 11-4, 11-6.

Joseph bt Ramcharan 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6; bt Holder 11-7, 11-3, 16-14; bt McIntosh 11-7, 15-13, 10-12, 11-9; bt Cottoy 11-7, 11-9, 11-6.

Ramcharan bt Holder 11-6, 11-5, 11-5; bt Cottoy 11-9, 16-18, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9; bt McIntosh 11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-1.

Cottoy bt McIntosh 11-6, 10-12, 11-6, 16-14; bt Holder 6-11, 11-7, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7.

Holder bt McIntosh 12-10, 4-11, 11-4, 11-7.

