Trade and Industry minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has called on local racing stakeholders to show vision and band together for the survival of the sport.
The minister made the call at last month’s Jetsam Awards ceremony at the Queen’s Park Oval.
“The current state of racing in Trinidad and Tobago requires visionary leadership, commitment and a collaborative effort by all industry stakeholders to address the challenges which may negatively impact the long term sustainability of the sport,” Minister Gopee-Scoon stated.
The Trade minister indicated that her ministry had been engaging in consistent consultations with the Betting Levy Board, Arima Race Club (ARC) and the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority (TTRA) to ensure the effective implementation of initiatives focused on generating additional income by diversifying the revenue streams, improving local horse racing facilities, fostering better partnerships to attract private sector investment and increasing the horse population to allow for more frequent activities.
She commended the efforts of the TTRA on its current initiatives focused on improving testing services, the enforcement of the rules and conditions of racing and updating the racing rules. She informed stakeholders present that the Government is aware that legislation including the enactment of the Gambling (Gaming and Betting Control) Bill, will contribute to stakeholders’ ongoing intention to grow racing locally.
As such, she said; “As an administration we are committed to creating a modern legal and regulatory framework for gaming, gambling and betting and this important legislation is currently before the Parliament for consideration”.
In his address, Robert Bernard, president of the Arima Race Club (ARC) affirmed that the ARC’s board in collaboration with all stakeholders will continue to work towards improving the industry and creating conditions to see the industry thrive and contribute to diversification of the economy. He detailed several initiatives to be implemented over the next five years by the Club which he said would aid in developing the industry and making it more profitable.
Meanwhile, in his feature address, Michael Bernard, president of Supreme Ventures of Jamaica, emphasised the value and importance of horse racing for a country’s national economy and development. Bernard (Michael) made an appeal for all stakeholders to support the sport to ensure the development and survival of the racing industry.