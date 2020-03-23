Rheann Chung is among the table tennis players forced to put their Olympic dreams on hold in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chung was preparing for the April 15-19 Latin American Singles and Mixed Doubles Qualification tournament in Rosario, Argentina. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), however, has provisionally suspended all activities from March 16 to the end of April. The Olympic qualifying event was a casualty of that decision.