Gopee-Scoon urges Marac residents to ‘get involved’ and make use of facility

Get out and play. That was the message of Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon, on Saturday, when the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) presented the revitalised Marac Recreation Ground, equipped with amenities for sports and recreation.

Gopee-Scoon delivered the feature address on behalf of Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development, and underscored Government’s continued efforts to provide modern, accessible spaces for sport and physical activity.

She encouraged the people of Marac and the wider Moruga community to use the upgraded facility to enhance their well-being by getting outdoors and getting active.

“Sport and recreation promote mental health and well-being,” Gopee-Scoon said, adding, “and also improves your overall mood, so it’s very important that we all get involved in activity. This ground will undoubtedly be a place for such activity in Marac.”

The minister praised SporTT for its work in upgrading several facilities, including the Moruga Sport and Youth Multipurpose Facility, and recreation grounds in Bourg Mulatresse, Aranjuez and Grand Riviere.

The latter is expected to be handed over to the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation soon.

Minister Gopee-Scoon also helped presented cricket and football equipment — a donation by SporTT — to sporting clubs and athletes from the community.

Among the recipients were Cephas Cooper, Jordan Julien, Anderson Peters, Trench Town Cricket Club, Moruga Football Club and Mascall Football Academy.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, Gowrie Roopnarine expressed his thanks to SporTT for its oversight of the works and promised to do all in his power to ensure the facility is utilised for the benefit of the community of Marac.

The ground now features a new pavilion, washroom block, upgraded basketball court, jogging track and cricket practice nets.

In the coming weeks, the facility will be formally handed over to the Princes Town Regional Corporation for its management and maintenance.

