Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

THE main players in the horse racing industry have been urged to get together to save the sport.
During a meeting last Friday with stakeholders, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told them to combine and devise a plan to revive the industry, which has been struggling for over a decade.
Derek De Caires confessed that members of three main bodies of the sport — Arima Race Club (ARC), the Betting Levy Board (BLB) and the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority (TTRA) — along with other stakeholders in the industry, have already started sharing ideas.
The chief executive officer of the ARC indicated that they will be working overtime to have the plan completed “as soon as possible” to present to Gopee-Scoon.
De Caires had earlier admitted that the ARC had an “encouraging” meeting with Government’s Finance and General Purpose Committee last week Monday, but refused to elaborate on any details. Local racing has been plagued with financial woes for a long time, but the problem got significantly worse in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, which hit in mid-March 2020.
The pandemic also led to a considerably diminished horse population — from around 300 to double digits — making it virtually impossible for the ARC to host more than one meeting per month.
After fans witnessed live racing on Republic Day (September 24), action was scheduled to resume two days ago at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, but the card has been pushed back to next week Saturday (November 12).
The ARC staged about 40 race days per year before the pandemic, but there will only be 15 this year, providing that the remaining three come off. There was an all-time low of 12 race days last year, but more than six months were lost because of a Covid shutdown.
Following next Saturday’s card, there will be action again on December 3 and Boxing Day (December 26) this season.