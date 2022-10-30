Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

Paula Gopee-Scoon

MADE PLEA: Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry

THE main players in the horse racing industry have been urged to get together to save the sport.

During a meeting last Friday with stakeholders, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told them to combine and devise a plan to revive the industry, which has been struggling for over a decade.

Derek De Caires confessed that members of three main bodies of the sport — Arima Race Club (ARC), the Betting Levy Board (BLB) and the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority (TTRA) — along with other stakeholders in the industry, have already started sharing ideas.

The chief executive officer of the ARC indicated that they will be working overtime to have the plan completed “as soon as possible” to present to Gopee-Scoon.

De Caires had earlier admitted that the ARC had an “encouraging” meeting with Government’s Finance and General Purpose Committee last week Monday, but refused to elaborate on any details. Local racing has been plagued with financial woes for a long time, but the problem got significantly worse in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, which hit in mid-March 2020.

The pandemic also led to a considerably diminished horse population — from around 300 to double digits — making it virtually impossible for the ARC to host more than one meeting per month.

After fans witnessed live racing on Republic Day (September 24), action was scheduled to resume two days ago at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, but the card has been pushed back to next week Saturday (November 12).

The ARC staged about 40 race days per year before the pandemic, but there will only be 15 this year, providing that the remaining three come off. There was an all-time low of 12 race days last year, but more than six months were lost because of a Covid shutdown.

Following next Saturday’s card, there will be action again on December 3 and Boxing Day (December 26) this season.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Haynes believes ‘Tage’ can cut it at the senior level

CRICKET WEST Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes is hopeful of Tagenarine Chanderpaul doing well, after the son of legendary former player Shivnarine Chanderpaul earned his maiden call-up to West Indies’ senior side.

Haynes and CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams were addressing issues concerning selection of the team, for the upcoming Australia tour, via a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Haynes spoke of ‘Tage’ as a young man with very good technique against the new ball. “No better place to start your cricket career than Australia,” Haynes said. “I think that he has the ability to do it.”

PoS primary schools football finals today

The Port of Spain and Environs Primary Schools Football League finals take place today on the main field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The Under-15 boys’ final will be contested between St Crispin AC and Nelson Street Boys’ RC and is set to kick-off at 9:30 a.m. while the Under-11 boys’ final, matching Dunross Preparatory and Newtown Boys’ RC, is scheduled to begin at 10.45 a.m.

The girl’s final has already been decided, with St Agnes AC and Diego Martin Government, finishing first and second-respectively. A medal presentation for the first- and second-placed winners will follow the final match today.

Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

THE main players in the horse racing industry have been urged to get together to save the sport.

During a meeting last Friday with stakeholders, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told them to combine and devise a plan to revive the industry, which has been struggling for over a decade.

Derek De Caires confessed that members of three main bodies of the sport — Arima Race Club (ARC), the Betting Levy Board (BLB) and the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority (TTRA) — along with other stakeholders in the industry, have already started sharing ideas.

Pooran: It’s about performing on the day

Pooran: It’s about performing on the day

Defending CG United Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will start the title defence as favourites.

However, skipper Nicholas Pooran and coach David Furlonge have cautioned the players that having a strong, experienced team, is not enough to guarantee success.

T&T take on the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the opening Zone A game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 2 p.m. today while the Windward Islands Volcanoes will face Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, from 9 a.m.

Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

LOCAL youth boxer Ortega Jokhu is heading to Spain for the IBA World Youth Championship after a convincing warm-up win over Nevin Byer last Friday.

Local boxing resumed following a near three-year break, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Jokhu emerging one of the winners from last Friday’s 13-bout card before a sellout crowd. The event was staged by Undisputed Boxing Gym, at Jerry’s Sports Bar, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima.

Carty ton hands Hurricanes opening victory

Carty ton hands Hurricanes opening victory

West Indies strokemaker Keacy Carty hit his second regional one-day hundred to help Leeward Islands Hurricanes avert danger and clinch a three-wicket win over a plucky West Indies Academy in the opening game of the Super50 Cup on Saturday night.

With the hosts languishing on 27 for three in the ninth over in pursuit of 191 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the right-handed Carty stepped up with an unbeaten 103 from 120 balls which put his side over the line at the end of the 39th over.

The only other batsman to pass 20 was Terrance Ward with an unbeaten 23 from 30 deliveries, combining with Carty in a crucial seventh wicket stand worth 56 to defy the Academy side

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Haynes believes ‘Tage’ can cut it at the senior level

CRICKET WEST Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes is hopeful of Tagenarine Chanderpaul doing well, after the son of legendary former player Shivnarine Chanderpaul earned his maiden call-up to West Indies’ senior side.

Haynes and CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams were addressing issues concerning selection of the team, for the upcoming Australia tour, via a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Haynes spoke of ‘Tage’ as a young man with very good technique against the new ball. “No better place to start your cricket career than Australia,” Haynes said. “I think that he has the ability to do it.”

PoS primary schools football finals today

The Port of Spain and Environs Primary Schools Football League finals take place today on the main field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The Under-15 boys’ final will be contested between St Crispin AC and Nelson Street Boys’ RC and is set to kick-off at 9:30 a.m. while the Under-11 boys’ final, matching Dunross Preparatory and Newtown Boys’ RC, is scheduled to begin at 10.45 a.m.

The girl’s final has already been decided, with St Agnes AC and Diego Martin Government, finishing first and second-respectively. A medal presentation for the first- and second-placed winners will follow the final match today.

Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

THE main players in the horse racing industry have been urged to get together to save the sport.

During a meeting last Friday with stakeholders, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told them to combine and devise a plan to revive the industry, which has been struggling for over a decade.

Derek De Caires confessed that members of three main bodies of the sport — Arima Race Club (ARC), the Betting Levy Board (BLB) and the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority (TTRA) — along with other stakeholders in the industry, have already started sharing ideas.

Pooran: It’s about performing on the day

Pooran: It’s about performing on the day

Defending CG United Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will start the title defence as favourites.

However, skipper Nicholas Pooran and coach David Furlonge have cautioned the players that having a strong, experienced team, is not enough to guarantee success.

T&T take on the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the opening Zone A game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 2 p.m. today while the Windward Islands Volcanoes will face Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, from 9 a.m.

Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

LOCAL youth boxer Ortega Jokhu is heading to Spain for the IBA World Youth Championship after a convincing warm-up win over Nevin Byer last Friday.

Local boxing resumed following a near three-year break, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Jokhu emerging one of the winners from last Friday’s 13-bout card before a sellout crowd. The event was staged by Undisputed Boxing Gym, at Jerry’s Sports Bar, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima.

Carty ton hands Hurricanes opening victory

Carty ton hands Hurricanes opening victory

West Indies strokemaker Keacy Carty hit his second regional one-day hundred to help Leeward Islands Hurricanes avert danger and clinch a three-wicket win over a plucky West Indies Academy in the opening game of the Super50 Cup on Saturday night.

With the hosts languishing on 27 for three in the ninth over in pursuit of 191 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the right-handed Carty stepped up with an unbeaten 103 from 120 balls which put his side over the line at the end of the 39th over.

The only other batsman to pass 20 was Terrance Ward with an unbeaten 23 from 30 deliveries, combining with Carty in a crucial seventh wicket stand worth 56 to defy the Academy side