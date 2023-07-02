Governance change, only way up for WI

The West Indies team’s failure to qualify for this year’s 50-overs ICC World Cup, is bringing Cricket West Indies under scrutiny once more.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, former West Indies player and selector Ramnaresh Sarwan raised concerns about what he claimed was, “the lack of transparency and adherence to constitutional guidelines,” at CWI. “The creators of the problems cannot be the one to fix it,” he said.
And former legendary fast bowler Michael Holding was more direct about what needs to change in West Indies cricket. “They need a governance structure that has accountability and is transparent,” he also said Saturday, on the ISports radio show on I95FM.
Holding, a World Cup winner the last time the West Indies lifted the trophy in 1979, said of West Indies’ seven wicket defeat at the hands of Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe: “It is very sad what has happened but no one can say that this is a shock… We have been on a gradual slide for a decade-and-a-half now…and we are not going to turn around that (decline) easily.”
Holding said the team’s failures of the last decade-and-a-half could not be laid on the current players and administrators.
He identified CWI’s lack of financial strength as “the number one issue” affecting the game in the Caribbean. But he said both players and sponsors would be unwilling to stick with an institution they did not trust.
“You don’t want to be working with an organisation that you don’t have faith in…unless you have no choice. These players have choices,” Holding noted, citing the prevalence of well-paying T20 leagues around the world.
He added: “We have to work towards first of all, a different governance structure in the West Indies cricket board so that people will have faith in the West Indies cricket board… That way you can attract a little bit more sponsorship for one; a little more reliance from the different people in the Caribbean who want to be involved in West Indies cricket and of course from the players.”
And making reference to he and other players leaving WI cricket to join Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket organisation in the late 1970s, Holding said: “I’m not saying that it is only money that matters. But if you are a professional cricketer and you have your family to look after, you have to maximise your earnings. So when you have an organisation that you have no faith in, and you have other options that are paying you more, where are you going to go?”