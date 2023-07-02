Governance change, only way up for WI

Alzarri Joseph

BEWILDERED: West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph reacts after the two-time 50-overs World Cup champions lost to Scotland, by seven wickets, in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, last Saturday. —Photo: AP

The West Indies team’s failure to qualify for this year’s 50-overs ICC World Cup, is bringing Cricket West Indies under scrutiny once more.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, former West Indies player and selector Ramnaresh Sarwan raised concerns about what he claimed was, “the lack of transparency and adherence to constitutional guidelines,” at CWI. “The creators of the problems cannot be the one to fix it,” he said.

And former legendary fast bowler Michael Holding was more direct about what needs to change in West Indies cricket. “They need a governance structure that has accountability and is transparent,” he also said Saturday, on the ISports radio show on I95FM.

Holding, a World Cup winner the last time the West Indies lifted the trophy in 1979, said of West Indies’ seven wicket defeat at the hands of Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe: “It is very sad what has happened but no one can say that this is a shock… We have been on a gradual slide for a decade-and-a-half now…and we are not going to turn around that (decline) easily.”

Holding said the team’s failures of the last decade-and-a-half could not be laid on the current players and administrators.

He identified CWI’s lack of financial strength as “the number one issue” affecting the game in the Caribbean. But he said both players and sponsors would be unwilling to stick with an institution they did not trust.

“You don’t want to be working with an organisation that you don’t have faith in…unless you have no choice. These players have choices,” Holding noted, citing the prevalence of well-paying T20 leagues around the world.

He added: “We have to work towards first of all, a different governance structure in the West Indies cricket board so that people will have faith in the West Indies cricket board… That way you can attract a little bit more sponsorship for one; a little more reliance from the different people in the Caribbean who want to be involved in West Indies cricket and of course from the players.”

And making reference to he and other players leaving WI cricket to join Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket organisation in the late 1970s, Holding said: “I’m not saying that it is only money that matters. But if you are a professional cricketer and you have your family to look after, you have to maximise your earnings. So when you have an organisation that you have no faith in, and you have other options that are paying you more, where are you going to go?”

WARRIORS WALLOPED

The United States cashed in at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, last night, leaving Trinidad and Tobago in debt by six goals and out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The crushing 6-0 defeat clearly defined the difference in class between the two teams and left the Americans and second-placed Jamaica to move on to the quarter-finals from Group A. Jamaica also swamped St Kitts and Nevis, beating them 5-0.

Hockey men storm into CAC semis

Trinidad and Tobago hammered hosts Dominican Republic 9-0 in Santo Domingo, yesterday, to secure a semi-final berth in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games men’s hockey tournament.

Teague Marcano led the charge for T&T in the group “B” clash, scoring four times. Joel Daniel was twice on target, with the other goals coming from Mickell Pierre, Tariq Marcano and captain Akim Toussaint.

Sri Lanka clinch World Cup berth

Sri Lanka secured their place at the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by breezing past Zimbabwe in their Super Six encounter, yesterday.

Maheesh Theekshana took four for 25 to dismiss Zimbabwe for 165 inside 33 overs before a century from Pathum Nissanka powered Dasun Shanaka’s side to a nine-wicket win.

Duke wins Davis Cup trials

AKIEL DUKE finished unbeaten in the trial event to select the Trinidad and Tobago Davis Cup team yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.