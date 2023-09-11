CHRISTOPHER GOVIA and Maria Gooding won the Elite men’s and women’s races respectively, when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) hosted their Mountain Bike Series # 4 at Samaan Park, Chaguaramas on Sunday.
Govia covered the four-lap course in 56 minutes an 45 seconds, way ahead of Videsh Bheecham (1:6.02) and Faiyaz Mohammed (1:17.38).
Gooding also had an easy time in winning the women’s three-lap event, stopping the clock in 49 minutes and ten seconds to finish ahead of Nisha Adolphus (1:03.53).
Noel Texeira was the first Junior Male across the line in one hour and three minutes, well ahead of Idris Motilal (1:29.42).
The Juvenile Male three-lap race was won by Liam D’Abadie in 43 minutes and 31 seconds, with Tyriq Springer (48.17) and Blaine Williams (54.43) occupying the minor places.
Cristiano Williams (34.01) was the first across the finishing line among the Tinymite males, while Liam Ince (27.05) was the top Under-13 boy.
Jacob Alleyne rode to the Under-11 Boys title, while Jahleel Jacon earned the Under-nine Boys crown.
Leah De Freitas won the Girls Under-13 race, while Skyla Lee Loo grabbed the gold in the Under-11 Girls event.
Ava-Sophia Garcia Lyder bested the field in the under-nine girls category.