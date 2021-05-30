GOVIA UPSET

NATIONAL MEN’S Indoor Hockey team coach Raphael Govia is disappointed that his charges won’t be able to defend their Pan American Hockey Cup title this year.
Govia is calling on the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTB) to demand explanations for the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) — the governing body for the sport in the region — for them pushing ahead with the competition that now only involves three countries and excludes the defending champions, Team TTO.
On May 16, the Douglas Camacho-led TTHB decided to withdraw both the men’s and women’s squads from the PAHF Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup scheduled to flick off at the Training Center, Spring City in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from June 25-27. That competition is the deadline qualifier for the region for the 12-team February 2-6, 2022 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Belgium.
With T&T’s withdrawal, due to safety and job security concerns for players, the three remaining teams in the competition are Canada, USA and Argentina. The winner of the PAHF tournament will join 11 other teams who have already qualified; Iran, Kazakhstan (Asia), Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Russia (Europe), Belgium (Hosts), South Africa (Africa), Australia and New Zealand (Oceania).
For Govia, it has been a distressing turn of events. “I am more disappointed for the players; last year, March 2020, they were ready to defend their title as World Cup players. That experience in Germany would have sharpened their minds and given them that hunger and taste for a higher level hockey, to now express their skills at yet another qualifier,” he said.
The PAHF tournament has been postponed four times previously. But Govia said pre-pandemic, the TTHB and their clubs had maintained their players in top form with a vibrant indoor programme. The TTHB had also booked flights and itinerary connections to ensure the players would be in good stead to compete as reigning champions.
“(It was a) great disappointment to the squad and our staff,” Govia stated. “This time around with so much uncertainty, with the pandemic, our boys were not sure what was happening. If they should train and go through that disappointment again.”
Govia suggested it was sinister and political for the PAHF and tournament organisers to push ahead given the real human situation.
“I suggest someone from our TTHB should pursue this and ask a few questions. This is not registering as logical to me. As far as I know the International Governing Body of Hockey always promotes participation,” Govia contended. “Well, I’m now totally confused, mind-boggled actually. You now want to have a tournament with three nations and without teams from the CAC and Pan Am region and Trinidad and Tobago, the defending champs who beat Argentina twice in the last qualifier, and gave a more than credible showing in the World Cup in Germany in 2018,” he added.
Govia said his men are totally upset and don’t understand the rush to stage the tournament at this juncture when the organisers could afford to postpone again. He said the organisers should always strive to have the teams at their top competitions to add legitimacy to the tournament and that proceeding with a reduced participation was in conflict with the FIH’s overall principle.
“Again, it’s confusing to me that the international governing body, who asks their affiliations to encourage youth and participation like a road march contender every year, is rushing to have a three-nation qualifier when teams are pulling out for human reasons in a pandemic. We are the defending champions!,” Govia ended.