Govt hails TKR women

The Government has congratulated the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) women’s cricket team on their victory in the first-ever Women’s Caribbean Premier League, held in St Kitts from August 31 through September 4.
On Sunday, at Warner Park, TKR, led by Deandra Dottin, defeated the Barbados Royals by ten runs to become the first winners of the WCPL trophy.
A release from the Office of the Prime Minister -- Communications stated: “The diverse team of local, regional and international players showcased the true ‘Trinbago’ spirit throughout the tournament, with every creed and race uniting to bring glory to themselves, the team and the country.”
The release said Sunday’s win was “an exceptional display of teamwork and technique, with an undeniable energy and passion for the game and determination to win.”
“As we continue to commemorate our country’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, we have a remarkable achievement to add to our history books
and are proud to celebrate with each member of the team. Let this victory serve as inspiration for us to press on with pride and continue forging forward together with boundless faith in our destiny,” the release added.