Govt hails TKR women

Trinbago Knight Riders team

CELEBRATORY MOOD: Members of the Trinbago Knight Riders team celebrate the dismissal of Reneice Boyce of Barbados Royals, during the Women’s 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League final, at Warner Park Sporting Complex, in Basseterre, St Kitts. The TKR women won by 10 runs. —Photo: Randy Brooks-CPL

The Government has congratulated the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) women’s cricket team on their victory in the first-ever Women’s Caribbean Premier League, held in St Kitts from August 31 through September 4.

On Sunday, at Warner Park, TKR, led by Deandra Dottin, defeated the Barbados Royals by ten runs to become the first winners of the WCPL trophy.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister -- Communications stated: “The diverse team of local, regional and international players showcased the true ‘Trinbago’ spirit throughout the tournament, with every creed and race uniting to bring glory to themselves, the team and the country.”

The release said Sunday’s win was “an exceptional display of teamwork and technique, with an undeniable energy and passion for the game and determination to win.”

“As we continue to commemorate our country’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, we have a remarkable achievement to add to our history books

and are proud to celebrate with each member of the team. Let this victory serve as inspiration for us to press on with pride and continue forging forward together with boundless faith in our destiny,” the release added.

Two tournaments and 12 days of women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket have come and gone. But organisers hope there will be more play with more teams next year.

In it’s tenth anniversary year, the CPL for the first time featured women’s competitions — the SKYEXCH 6IXTY, a ten-over-per-side affair and the Massy Women’s CPL T20 tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team striker Maria-Frances Serrant scored all three goals as West Texas A&M University women blanked the Fort Lewis Skyhawks 3-0, last Friday night.

The ‘Lady Buffs’, who also have Asha James, the Tobago-born national midfielder in their squad, improved their unbeaten record to 3-0 this season.

A new format, new players, a few new coaches and a lot of uncertainty.

Those elements will all be in the mix when the first pandemic season of Secondary Schools Football (SSFL) gets going this week.

Covid-19 struck in 2020, wiping out two seasons of the SSFL. So when the teams return to the pitch, much will have changed for them.

