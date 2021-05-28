As the 2021 Tokyo Olympics draws closer, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) reiterated its “robust commitment” to Trinidad and Tobago’s (Team TTO’s) Olympic quest.
Yesterday, the ministry provided a cheque to the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) for $2,795,348.89 to support the delegation.
Minister Shamfa Cudjoe congratulated the athletes and technical staff on their resolute commitment, stating that “against the backdrop of Covid-19, to see athletes remain optimistic and shine their light in a time of darkness, is beautiful. This is why I am pleased to be part of this sport fraternity; to witness the strength and resilience of our athletes.”
She added that continuing the athletes’ preparation is “part of getting through Covid-19 together,” and thanked the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Sport and Community Development personnel responsible for making this funding a reality.
Brian Lewis, TTOC’s president, expressed his gratitude to the MSCD for its financial support, and assured that the delegation of 43 athletes and 32 officials “will manage the funds that have been entrusted with us prudently,” reiterating their responsibility to the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago.
The ministry also wished all athletes attending the Games “the very best in their pursuit of success.” The Tokyo2020 Olympic Games is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.