Grade ‘A’ for Thong

THE future is now!

Everyone involved in squash thinks 14-year-old Seth Thong is the future of the sport, but no one could have believed that he would be able to defeat a senior national player right now.

That is exactly what the 2019 Caribbean under-13 champion did on Thursday, the first day of competition in the sport since the Coronavirus (Covid-19) shutdown in the middle of March last year.

After taking down David Stone 11-4, 11-3, 11-3 earlier in the first round of the Cookkin Vibez & Carib Graded Tournament, Thong nosed out No. 2 seed Brandon De Montrichard 11-9, 13-15, 12-10, 6-11, 13-11 for a place in last night’s “A” division quarterfinals.

Paul Jerome De Verteuil won the title in the last tournament in the country last February, and he is the top seed at the same venue—QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The former national champ was an 11-2, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6 winner over Colin Mowser for his place in the last eight.

Julian Henry also reached the quarters in the top half of the draw by whipping former national over-40 champ Peter Pirtheesingh 11-8, 11-6, 11-4. And the other place in last night’s semifinals will go to the winner of the clash between Mark Pontifex and 12-time national champ Richard Hart.

Former national champ Charlotte Knaggs began her campaign in Division “B” with an 11-8, 11-3, 12-10 triumph over Joel Augustine, while fellow national player Marie-Claire Barcant defeated Wayne Kangaloo 11-13, 11-9, 11-2, 11-5 to book her place in the quarters.

There is also a “C” Division draw. The three-day tournament will conclude today. First serve is 4 p.m.

Long Course granted Olympic qualifying status

FINA, the world governing body for aquatics, granted the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Olympic qualification status for the May 20-23 National Open Long Course Championship.

In an email yesterday morning, FINA advised ASATT, through their administrative assistant Neal Marcano, that the meet had been approved as a qualifier for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Games.

‘Catch’ serves off with 54 matches

FIFTY FOUR matches are on the schedule today as the Catch National Junior Championship returns to Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

A remarkable achievement.

That is how skipper Kraigg Brathwaite described his team’s draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test which ended on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Set an improbable 375 to win, the West Indies entered the final day on 34 for one after losing one wicket in the final hour on day four.

HEAD COACH Terry Fenwick heaped praises on his players after the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national football team got Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying off to a winning start with a 3-0 shutout over Guyana, on Thursday night, in their Concacaf Zone Group F qualifier at the Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons praised his batsman for grinding out a draw against Sri Lanka on the final day of the first Test in Antigua on Thursday and said that being able to bat out 100 overs to save the Test was a huge accomplishment and a sign that the team is maturing.