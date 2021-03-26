Grade ‘A’ for Thong

THE future is now!
Everyone involved in squash thinks 14-year-old Seth Thong is the future of the sport, but no one could have believed that he would be able to defeat a senior national player right now.
That is exactly what the 2019 Caribbean under-13 champion did on Thursday, the first day of competition in the sport since the Coronavirus (Covid-19) shutdown in the middle of March last year.
After taking down David Stone 11-4, 11-3, 11-3 earlier in the first round of the Cookkin Vibez & Carib Graded Tournament, Thong nosed out No. 2 seed Brandon De Montrichard 11-9, 13-15, 12-10, 6-11, 13-11 for a place in last night’s “A” division quarterfinals.
Paul Jerome De Verteuil won the title in the last tournament in the country last February, and he is the top seed at the same venue—QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The former national champ was an 11-2, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6 winner over Colin Mowser for his place in the last eight.
Julian Henry also reached the quarters in the top half of the draw by whipping former national over-40 champ Peter Pirtheesingh 11-8, 11-6, 11-4. And the other place in last night’s semifinals will go to the winner of the clash between Mark Pontifex and 12-time national champ Richard Hart.
Former national champ Charlotte Knaggs began her campaign in Division “B” with an 11-8, 11-3, 12-10 triumph over Joel Augustine, while fellow national player Marie-Claire Barcant defeated Wayne Kangaloo 11-13, 11-9, 11-2, 11-5 to book her place in the quarters.
There is also a “C” Division draw. The three-day tournament will conclude today. First serve is 4 p.m.