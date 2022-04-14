Grand Prix pedals off tonight

MINISTER OF SPORT and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe will open the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) Easter Grand Prix that gets proceedings underway from 5 p.m at the Arima Velodrome.

After the playing of the national anthem, there will be an opening prayer then participating cyclists will do a “Ride Pass”. TTCF president Rowena Williams will deliver a welcome address just prior to the Minister’s address.

World Junior cyclist Ryan D’Abreau will give the athlete’s oath before action on the Velodrome track pedals off.

Tonight will feature the Elite men and women’s 500m as well as the youth developer (Under-7, Under-9, Under-11 and Under-13) 250m/one-lap event. There will also be two-lap events for Tinymites, and Masters 40 and over.

Elite 1 and 2 divisions will also contest a seven-lap event while Juvenile and Tinymites ladies and Juvenile males will compete for three laps while the programme on the opening night is set to close with the 20-lap for Elites and Juniors.

