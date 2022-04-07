Grand Prix returns after lockdowns

THE TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Cycling Federation (TTCF) is looking to kick-start its cycling programme with the 2022 TTCF Easter Grand Prix that pedals off from Good Friday to Easter Sunday (April 15-17) at the former Mecca of cycling for decades, the Arima Velodrome.
Themed “Cycling on the Rise”, TTCF president Rowena Williams believes, coming out of this Covid-19 pandemic, the TTCF can be very happy that, “we have all our patrons back out, coming out to support our cyclists for the beginning of this new cycling season.
“It is our annual flagship event which we know, historically, is an event that has great excitement, especially in the Arima Velodrome,” she stated.
The event - that pedals off from 7 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday - is expected to have a more local flavour this year, with the TTCF still awaiting confirmation of foreign participation.
“We are not looking too much for that because we know over the period it has been hard for any country to participate in these events...” said Williams.
The event will also be more focused on the youth and junior cyclists as the elite riders, like Olympian Nicholas Paul - currently based at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland - are preparing to be engaged in the UCI Nations Cup.
“It will be used for them to get racing ahead of upcoming international competitions like the Caribbean Games (June 29-July 3) and to help them with getting the racing in their legs and preparations for those games,” said Williams
Cyclists like UCI World Junior Track Cycling Championship campaigner, Ryan D’Abreau, Phoebe Sandy, Tariq Wood, and Zion Pulido, all of whom recently would have competed at the Cali, Colombia 2021 Junior Pan American Games are expected to be in the line-up for the Grand Prix.
D’Abreau said his main objective for the Prix is to race competitively “...to just get back race-ready and race-fit as we have not had a big event like this in a good while, so it will be exciting to see how the competition is and how it feels to be back out there,” said D’Abreau, adding that he is definitely looking forward to representing TTO at the Caribbean Games.
For Sandy, a little bit of exposure riding in big groups will be ideal.
“Because of Covid, we were only riding with team members, so riding with other riders will be interesting to see the level of bike handling and it is my first Grand Prix and I am excited for that. I heard a lot of good stuff about Grand Prix so I am excited for that,” Sandy said.
Williams hopes the Prix will continue to re-energise the local cycling fraternity following the pandemic lockdowns.
“It (the big number of participants) is slow in coming but we are seeing the clubs coming back out and really participating. It was definitely on a slow-go with safe zones in place and some persons not being vaccinated. It was a damper on things but we are seeing now children back out, we had a keep-fit last Friday which saw more athletes coming out and participating. That is a promising sign for us,” she said.
On April 23, the TTCF plans to build on that slow momentum when the organisation launches its partnership with the Scouts TT with a 12-week programme for young children that will run on Saturdays in Couva and San Fernando.
Williams also added that the TTCF will focus more on endurance cycling to fill a very big void in that department and the youth and junior riders to ensure they can make the transition to a more elite level.
“I expect that the cyclists will still be competitive because we have had the keep-fits to get them ready and be prepared for the (Grand) Prix. We are also just coming out of the National Championships also, so it will be exciting but the guys are ready to go.”