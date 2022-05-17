Grant breaks T&T U-20 discus record

Lalenii Grant established a new national women’s Under-20 discus record at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on Sunday.
Grant landed the implement 49.02 metres to strike gold at the Zenith Relays and Field Festival, her winning effort bettering the previous Trinidad and Tobago junior record of 47.74m, established by Ashlee Smith in 2010.
Grant’s big throw earned her qualification for the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, as well as the Pan Am U-20 Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Mercury Athletic Club (Tobago) thrower made a mockery of the 43.88m Pan Am U-20 standard and went comfortably past the 48.50m World U-20 qualifying distance.
Shakeem McKay was in dominant mood in Bacolet, the 19-year-old Abilene Wildcats athlete recording an impressive sprint double. McKay won the men’s 100m dash in 10.64 seconds, and followed up with victory in the 200 in a personal best 21.04.
The half-lap clocking was well inside the 21.40 World U-20 qualifying standard.
Janae De Gannes was golden in the women’s 100m in 12.14 seconds. De Gannes also won the girls’ Under-17 long jump, the Concorde athlete disturbing the sand at 5.68 metres. The women’s 200m title went to Zenith’s Alexxe Henry in 24.72.
Neyo Joseph secured three gold medals. The Rss Phoenix thrower topped the boys’ Under-17 shot put field with a 13.24m effort, and also triumphed in the discus (26.06m) and javelin (45.15m).
Akeem Stewart of Kaizen Panthers captured the men’s shot put title with an 18.95m effort. Tobago Jaguars thrower Hezekiel Romeo (17.77m) was second, with third spot going to Christopher Crawford (16.91m) of Tobago Falcons.
Crawford won the men’s discus title with a 54.20m throw, forcing Stewart (51.49m) and UWI’s Keon Francis (47.78m) to settle for second and third, respectively. El Dorado East thrower Nathaniel Mathura struck gold in the men’s javelin with a 60.78m effort.
Jayden Scott emerged as men’s Under-20 champion in the shot put and discus events. The Mercury athlete threw 14.88m in the shot put and 49.74m in the discus. Zenith’s Ruth Irvine won the girls’ Under-17 shot put with a 10.74m effort and the discus with a 31.80m throw.
Gianna Paul cleared 1.65m for gold in the girls’ Under-17 high jump. Paul’s Concorde teammate Tenique Vincent and Oasics athlete Kernesha Shelborne were joint-second at 1.60.
Anthony Diaz, Jeremy Charles, Malachi Heywood and Cyrus Charles teamed up to claim men’s 4x100m gold for Point Fortin New Jets in 41.99 seconds. A T&T Juniors combination—Joshua Mascall, Diaz, Reuel Lewis and McKay—won the men’s 4x400m in three minute, 21.36 seconds. In the women’s 4x4, the Kaizen Panthers quartet of Chloe James, Kaori Robley, R’Nelle Baird and Shanika Belfon triumphed in 4:21.84.