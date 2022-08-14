Grassroots delight

“It have more to life than pulling seine.”
Of course it will sound insultingly condescending, and I suppose it is, but it was more than a little surprising to hear that philosophical musing from a young man on the beach at the end of Church Road in Mayaro last Saturday.
He and around a couple dozen others, most similarly young and fit-looking (you would have to be given the fisherfolk lifestyle) had just finished hauling in the day’s catch and were pausing for some rest and reflection, although obviously not the kind the trade unions are planning at some time in the not-too-distant future.
But this budding philosopher and his band of brothers, together with a few sisters, didn’t rest for long as a football came bouncing around out of nowhere, followed by a tennis ball and windball bat which, much to my surprise, was really the focus of attention for most of the participants even if two or three amused themselves with kicking the football as far out into the ocean as they could before plunging into the churning surf to retrieve it.
Against this spectacular backdrop of a restless sea, golden late afternoon sunshine and a stiff, relentless wind coming off the Atlantic (which aided outswing to the right-handers) I watched an impromptu game of cricket being played with all the gusto and enjoyment that could be mustered by players and spectators alike.
For cynics like myself left increasingly disenchanted by what goes on at the higher levels of sporting competition, it was a much-needed reminder that the passion for sport at grassroots level in our communities is alive and well throughout this twin-island nation. Where we seem to continue to fall short though is in providing spaces and structured opportunities for such boundless enthusiasm to be developed.
Of course only a few have the quality and burning desire to reach the elite level. Still, as the grass grows ever higher at the Mayaro Recreation Ground—along that same Church Road—through prolonged inactivity, it is only natural to think that some of that abundant talent on the beachfront will never have the chance to become something of which we can all take pride in.
Cricket is not dying. Football is not dying. Sport in general is not dying. Not when you have such world-class talent like Nicholas Paul of Gasparillo setting new standards in the velodrome or Jereem Richards of Point Fortin continuing to add to his already impressive medal haul on the athletic track.
As fans though we seem to think the sky is falling when the West Indies men’s team lurches from one abject performance to another or star female player Deandra Dottin announces her retirement from the international game with the revelation that “the current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and re-ignite my passion.”
And yes, it does appear distressing at that end of the performance spectrum, situations which are made even worse by some of the foolishness you hear from those in authority who seem to think that by relentlessly accentuating only the positive we will not notice the herd of elephants crowding into the room.
Take Cricket West Indies’ response to Dottin’s shock announcement. No mention was made about her reference to the team environment, as if we are expected to consider that irrelevant. Not even a generic reference to suggest that her concerns have been noted and something along the line of having a discussion with her for the benefit of the West Indies women’s team. Nothing.
Then you have the situation with a West Indies men’s team which, before yesterday’s final fixture of the three-match T20 International series against New Zealand in Jamaica, had lost 13 of their previous 14 matches and are on a nine-match losing streak in One-Day Internationals ahead of the three-match duel with the Black Caps starting on Wednesday in Barbados.
When you listen to captain Nicholas Pooran—he didn’t play yesterday, although it was not made clear why—he sounds totally disconnected from what is happening before our very eyes on the field of play, as if he is saying something just for the sake of saying something, whether or not it makes any sense at all.
And what about the absurd suggestion that Akeal Hosein, who played yesterday, was being “rested” or “managed” previously and that’s why he didn’t play in the earlier matches against New Zealand when the conditions demanded at least two specialist spinners.
You have to rest or manage someone who bowls four overs maximum every two days in T20I’s or maximum ten overs every two days in ODI’s?
No wonder then, against the backdrop of such arrant nonsense, the joyous spirit of the cricket-loving fisherfolk in Mayaro on Saturday was so invigorating.