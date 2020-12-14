Grateful for Tokyo

For the first half of the year, Team TTO’s top swimmers Dylan Carter thought 2020 would be a wash.
Severe lockdowns in the state of his USA-base, California, meant dwindled training times and with the world governing body for aquatics, FINA, abandoning their international calendar, and the Tokyo2020 Olympics rescheduled to summer 2021, things weren’t going swimmingly for the sports elite athletes.
The tides changed with the confirmation of the second annual International Swimming League in Budapest, Hungary, during October and November.
“Up till May I was kind of thinking 2020 was a write-off. We trained so long for this Olympics that was supposed to be this year,” the 24-year-old Carter said. “There was a general feeling in the swimming community of just a wasted year and not much more opportunities. I was hopeful about the ISL. A lot of people were pessimistic but I was always hopeful I was preparing as best as I could. I think it came off really good.”
Managed in a spectator-less bubble in the Duna, Arena, Carter’s 2020 agenda caught a second wind with the hosting of the 2020 ISL with Olympic, world European, American, Asian and African champions taking advantage to splash into action in what would be the international swimming calendar’s major event of the year.
Carter himself availed himself of the opportunity to establish three new national records, several personal bests (PBs) and end the year ranked within the top 10 of the 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle.
“So it shows that sports can be held successfully within this pandemic if you have the right planning and resources,” Carter, the 2019 Commonwealth Games silver medallist said, “...I am prepared, I am grateful and I am excited (about next year). This (Covid-19) pandemic is affecting so many people in so many ways. It is easy to get wrapped up in my own thing and to think solely about my swimming career but people are losing their lives and jobs all around the world and struggling to survive. For me to be able to go and still chase my dream next year and be able to compete in the Olympics no matter how it is being held whether it be with spectator or without spectators…it might be a different type of Olympics but the fact that it looks like there will be an Olympics and the chance for me to compete again on the world stage I am grateful for that considering all this stuff this year.”
Having undergone his mandatory 14-day quarantine split evenly at Kapok Hotel then at home, Carter has resumed some reduced training stints (Monday, Wednesday Friday) at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.
Feeling great to be back home with family, the main focus for this December period is resting while maintaining some contact with the water. Then he will race at the ASATT Long Course Time Trial next Monday (then fine-tune planning for the six-month period ahead of the Tokyo2020 Games)
“I am grateful for any opportunity to race because I don’t know when next I am going to have that. California is going into strict lock-downs, so I am kind of monitoring the situation. Right now I am here training lightly with my dad. We are going to monitor the situation and make decisions to suit,” Carter, the Lima 2019 Pan American Games bronze medallist, said.
“I think we had a good run this year and I am happy with the results that I got this year. I think six more months, it sounds like a lot of time but it is really not that long. So the form I have right now I just need to focus on carrying it forward and not getting too caught up and stressed out about how things might go,” Carter explained.
But in a year in which Covid-19 decimated the competition calendar but altered millions of lives outside of sport, Carter’s perspective about the upcoming Olympics is practical. “It is crucial but I think it is also crucial to make it seem not so crucial. I am trying to treat it like any other meet. At the end of the day the Olympics is just another swim meet. A lot of times I think with another round of experience, another quadrennial of experience.
“I think I kind of realised that when you make the Olympics out to be this massive thing you have trained for your whole life, it can kind of become an insurmountable hurdle and when you are young and you are going into the Games for the first time, that is sort of what it feels like,” Carter reasoned, “...but for me it is just another swim meet and that is what is crucial for me to keep reminding myself of that and I think once I keep that frame of mind I am going to be really good.”