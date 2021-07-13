Chris Gayle

BANG!: West Indies’ Chris Gayle swings this Adam Zampa delivery for a mighty six to reach his half-century during the third T20 International against Australia at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Monday. Watching at left is wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. —Photo: CWI Media

Their T20 series against Australia was won in some style, Monday night, with two matches still to be played in St Lucia. But stand-in West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran is ready to wipe the slate clean.

“We start the series again...Three games is nothing. If we can win five games, then we’ll take it.”

Pooran, deputising for the injured Kieron Pollard has the enviable record of having won his first three matches in the captain’s hot seat.

And should he take charge again tonight in the fourth T20I, he will be doing so because of his side’s emphatic six-wicket beating of the visitors. Monday was a night when Chris Gayle bossed the Aussies, returning to a semblance of his ball-beating best with a Man-of-the-Match 67 in the third T20I as the West Indies made relatively light work of getting 142 for victory. They did it with five overs and one ball to spare.

Gayle, who became the first man to score 14,000 runs in T20s, during his 38-ball blitz, showed there were still some quality performances left in his 41-year-old body. But he was full of appreciation for the help his colleagues gave him.

“What was actually pleasing about getting these runs tonight was my team-mates. I want to dedicate this half-century to West Indies, my team-mates, especially Kieron Pollard,” he declared in a post-match interview.

“We had a team meeting before the game and he stood tall,” Gayle said of Pollard. “He let me know where I stand within this team and he wanted me to go and express myself. I was very grateful for that pep talk...It doesn’t matter how great you are, you need a bit of talk sometimes. That coming from Kieron Pollard; Dwayne Bravo with the big support in the media as well, I have to commend those senior guys; they played a fantastic part with what happened today.”

What took place at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, was what has happened to bowlers all over the world against Gayle. He demolished them with his power and intent.

At the crease in the second over following Andre Fletcher’s dismissal, Gayle announced himself with a six, four, four and four off Josh Hazlewood. And in the 11th, leg-spinner Adam Zampa got the triple six treatment, the last one slog/swept mightily to send Gayle to his first T20 half-century for WI since 2016.

Having replaced Lendl Simmons at 42 for two, Pooran was mostly an admiring spectator during their third wicket stand of 67 until left-hander Gayle snicked a slash off Meredith to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade having peppered the bowling with seven maximums and four fours.

“We kept asking for improvement, how we could better our performance and tonight we came out and executed our plans with both bat and ball,” the WI skipper said.

Pooran had the satisfaction of smacking the winning runs via a pull to the midwicket boundary which took him to an unbeaten 32 off 27 balls (four fours, one six). The effort also marked an upturn in form for the wicketkeeper-batsman. It was icing on his sponge cake, since Pooran hadn’t expected his first attempt at the WI captaincy to go so well.

“It was something I really didn’t dream of. This only happened because of this bunch of guys we have; they are a special group of guys. I can’t ask for better T20 cricketers around me. The experience and the knowledge in that dressing room is too much. I’m very thankful for the support from Polly as well - the captain, the coach and all the senior players,” he said.

Not for the first time, the WI bowlers set the tone for what was to come after Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat.

Finch and Wade gave their side a solid start in the Powerplay, getting to 41 at the end of the fifth over before Obed McCoy struck in his one and only over, striking Wade’s stumps.

Spinners Hayden Walsh Jr (4-0-18-2) and Fabian Allen (4-0-26-1) then got to work, removing the in-form Mitchell Marsh (nine), Alex Carey (13) and Finch (30, 31 balls) by the start of the 12th over.

Leg-spinner Walsh continued to enjoy his return to international cricket with the wickets of Carey, caught by a jumping Lendl Simmons at cover, and Finch, well-taken on the rebound in the deep by Allen after Dwayne Bravo had dropped the initial chance. Marsh was trapped lbw by Allen.

The result was that by the 12th over, the Aussies were still short of the 100 mark at 81 for four. And when the last five overs arrived, they were only on 92. The were eventually bowled out for 141

Moises Henriques (33, 29 balls) and Ashton Turner (24, 22 balls) were enterprising and sometimes imaginative in their fifth wicket stand of 59 off just 46 deliveries.

Nevertheless, in the final five overs, only 43 more came. Bravo’s dismissal of Henriques off the third ball of the final over and his run out of Turner at the bowler’s end as Dan Christian failed to force his last ball away, summed up the control the WI bowlers had maintained.

The Windies are a unit finally beginning to hit their straps. And Gayle’s awakening was an ominous sign of what might be yet to come in the months ahead.

