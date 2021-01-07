Grave does not expect pullout repeat this year

Former West Indies batting coach Toby Radford is disappointed that the top West Indies players will not be touring Bangladesh, however Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said the situation is just temporary and expects all the players to be available for four home series later this year.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme on Tuesday, Radford said his main concern is if it is good for West Indies cricket to be sending half of a first team and some younger players to Bangladesh and how that will affect how other countries view them going forward.
“I don’t know the answers but I’m looking on a little bit disappointed. I’d like to see the best team travel every time we go and play,” said Radford on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados Tuesday.
Ten players declined the opportunity to tour due to “Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears.” Those players were Test captain Jason Holder, ODI skipper Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran.
Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich were also unavailable for the tour due to personal reasons. The CWI Covid-19 policy allows any player to opt out of selection for an overseas tour, only when based on the player’s own safety fears or concerns. Such decisions will not impact their consideration for future selection.
“I think we all have to accept we are working in very different times,” Grave stated. “We made it clear that during this unprecedented time, we would give the players the opportunity if they didn’t feel safe, if they didn’t want to leave their families or if they had reservations, that we would support their decisions not to tour,” said Grave.
“It is s temporary policy. It is purely to do with unusual circumstances and particularly playing away from home and we don’t expect this policy to continue after the Bangladesh tour because we’ve got four home tours and we will expect all players to be available to play within the region,” he added.
Speaking about the upcoming tour, Radford expects the Windies to get a stiff test against Bangladesh.
“I think it’s going to be tough. There are still some core players there (in the West Indies team). Jermaine Blackwood has been in good form, he is there. There are some big players in that team but it is clearly missing one or two players,” he said.
“I don’t think it is going to be easy. The Bangladesh side are very good on their home soil and they are a far better team in world cricket now than we played them back in 2012 so I think it will be a stiff test,” he added.
In terms of the Test captaincy, Radford noted Kraigg Brathwaite is the most experienced player in what is generally a young Test team, and with no Jason Holder around he is the obvious one to lead the side.
“What he needs to do is go get some runs and his best form of leadership I think is if he sets his stall up and gets some big scores,” said Radford.
In terms of Jason Mohammed leading the ODI team, Radford said the T&T batsman, who has been in and out of the West Indies team, will have some added pressure as he tries to get runs and shoulder the captaincy as well.
“Looking at the team there is no natural captain that presents themselves within the two squads. I know it would not have been easy and the choices were limited for the selectors,” Radford continued.
“I think it is important the team play collectively and support each other and have a big brain-trust and do a lot of dialogue and work together and not leave everything up to one individual to come up with all the ideas and field placing,” he added.