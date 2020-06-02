No West Indies player will be forced to travel on the tour of England if they feel uncomfortable with arrangements, Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave has said.
“We definitely will respect any player’s decision who, for whatever reason, doesn’t want to tour,” Grave said last weekend.
“There will be absolutely no victimisation whatsoever. Clearly, if a player doesn’t tour then it creates an opportunity for someone else to come in and represent the West Indies, and they would have their chance to play England in three Test matches and cement their place in the side.”
A 25-man squad is expected to be announced this week for the tour of England which will see the Caribbean team playing three Tests, starting July 8.
The tour has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic which has already resulted in nearly 40,000 deaths across the United Kingdom. For the first time, a cricket series will be played at bio-secure facilities with strict quarantine, social distancing and sanitisation protocols employed throughout.
Grave said players had been included in discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board, and their input had been invaluable.
“Obviously, seven weeks is a relatively long tour … and they wanted to know exactly where they were going to be, how they were going to be tested, what there would be at the hotel in terms of facilities and amenities and also for some downtime, and what they could do outside of just training and playing cricket and what facilities and entertainment options would be available to them in the hotel.
“[They also wanted to know] what happens if one of them gets, not necessarily ill from Covid-19, but if they get sick or injured and what are the options.”
Initially scheduled for May, the tour was postponed with the UK hard hit by Covid-19 and the UK’s entire domestic programme delayed.
West Indies are scheduled to leave the Caribbean next Tuesday.