Grave: S Africa tour on schedule

“We’ve certainly had very, very positive talks with Cricket South Africa.”
Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave is increasingly confident of welcoming South Africa to the Caribbean next month following the resolution of the conflict between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and that country’s Minister of Sport.
Last week, Minister Nathi Mthethwa withdrew his notice to intervene in the organisation.
Previously, he had informed CSA of his intention to use the National Sports and Recreation Act to strip it of its status as the governing body for cricket in the country—an act which would have left South Africa unable to play international matches.
But after the Members’ Council—the body made up of 14 provincial presidents who hold CSA’s highest decision-making authority—agreed to a majority independent board, Mthethwa decided to step aside.
Reacting to those developments, Grave told the Mason and Guest cricket radio show on Tuesday: “That’s good news for us and good news for world cricket, and South African cricket in particular.”
He added: “I’m confident that they’re coming. We continue to work through all the logistical and medical and operational challenges that we have. We’re not quite in a position yet to announce the tour, but I hope to do so certainly within the week.”
The South African tour was reportedly set to be conducted in Trinidad. However, asked Tuesday about who would be hosting the series, Grave said: “We’re into the final discussions with governments. We need the chief medical officers to approve the protocols within each country... It’s an ever-changing dynamic situation. What we know now might be different next week.”
Grave, however, was able to confirm South Africa’s travel plans.
“We know that South Africa have now got a flight booked coming via Paris and St Maarten into the Caribbean and we are desperately hoping to start a training camp for our Test players in particular as soon as this weekend if Government protocols and regional travel allow,” he said. “We continue to work morning noon and night to make these tours happen.
West Indies women came safely into Antigua on the weekend... Fingers crossed we’re moving forward not just with South Africa but the...visit straight after by Australia. We spoke to Cricket Australia again this morning and Pakistan after that, so plenty going on and lots of cricket to look forward to, we hope.”