Grave: Split coaching an option

West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has thrown his support behind Phil Simmons to coach the team in their upcoming two-Test series against Australia which will be Simmons’ last hurrah with the team after he tendered his resignation as West Indies head coach on Saturday.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave, speaking on the Sportsmax Zone on Monday, confirmed that CWI have accepted Simmons’ resignation and that Simmons’ final assignment will be the two-Test series in Australia which ends on December 12.
Grave indicated that a key question was whether or not Simmons had the desire, appetite and energy still to lead the team in the Test series following the T20 World Cup debacle, which saw the regional team fail to reach the Super 12 stage, following defeats to Scotland and Ireland in the qualifiers.
“Director of cricket Jimmy Adams spoke to Phil about his motivation, energy and appetite to go and do that final assignment and Jimmy also spoke to our Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who gave his endorsement of Phil staying on and I believe that will give the team the best possible chances of success in Australia,” Grave revealed.
“It has been a very difficult week I think for West Indian cricket fans. He (Simmons) spoke to the president (Ricky Skerritt) I believe Saturday morning and sent me a formal resignation letter on Saturday afternoon. He was hurting and was extremely emotional in terms of his sheer disappointment of what had transpired,” said Grave.
“I think there will be a lot of soul searching in the next two weeks. The focus now can be on the Test series. We are coming off Test series victories over England and Bangladesh so hopefully the change in format and the short break of two weeks will give everyone time to reflect and refresh and go forward with the challenge which is probably the hardest Test match challenge you can get in a Test series against Australia in their own backyard,” he added.
Meanwhile, as the search for a new coach gets going, Grave said all options are on the table and even hinted at the possibility of splitting the coaching duties between formats as have been done in other international teams.
“I think we were always going to conduct a review, and the outcome of that review would be followed and implemented. Obviously, Phil did resign very quickly in the aftermath. I don’t know what the outcome would have been of the review or what decisions would have been made. All I know is that Phil has resigned and it has been accepted. We have options. We have seen other teams split the coaching role between white-ball and red-ball teams and I think we have to look at all options and make the best possible decisions,” Grave explained.
He continued: “I think what we’ve tried to do is to be sensible and strategic in our approach and try to keep emotions out of it, as difficult as that may be because everyone is hurting from the bitter disappointment of those two defeats (against Scotland and Ireland). I think that we will conduct a review of that World Cup and use the period to properly plan and strategise the way forward and look at all the options that are available to us.
“We have another World Cup this time next year, we hope. We may or may not automatically qualify for that. But, conceivably, we could find ourselves in the qualification zone and therefore having to go in mid-June for the World Cup qualifiers which we had to do in 2019 for the last 50-over World Cup,” adding, “It is important we conduct a thorough review of the World Cup, the preparations and the performances of that most recent disappointment and think very hard about what we need to take the team forward.
“There is a lot of cricket to be played in the World Test Championship and across multiple ICC events where we’re going to have a men’s event every year in the white-ball format, including a home World Cup in T20 cricket in June of 2024, and we will need to make some very good decisions about how we prepare and plan for that because everyone will expect us to, and we need to do significantly better,” Grave concluded.