Gray gives Reggae Boyz share of honours

Queen’s Park Rangers striker Andre Gray struck in the second half as Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday night.

Eriq Zavaleta’s 21st strike had given the visitors the lead at half-time at the National Stadium but Gray answered in the 72nd, to ensure the hosts came away with a share of the points. Jamaica will be left ruing the result, however, as they squandered several chances to win the contest by a comfortable margin.

One from bottom of the eight-nation CONCACAF qualifying round and already out of the running for the Qatar showpiece later this year, Jamaica’s comeback ensured El Salvador also suffered a similar fate of elimination. In fact, the bottom three of El Salvador (10 points), Jamaica (8 pts) and Honduras (4 pts) have all now been eliminated.

“I’m pleased. The only thing that was missing was the actual winning goal – that’s the only thing missing tonight,” a proud head coach Paul Hall said afterwards. “I’m gutted for them but I’m pleased for them because they owed the crowd a performance. These guys are committed. I asked for commitment and that is a committed performance right there so if there were any questions about anything in this squad, they just answered them tonight.”

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey almost put the home side on the scoresheet in the sixth minute when he got down the right side and broke into the six-yard box, before being twice denied from close range, first by goalkeeper Mario González and then by centre back Ronald Rodríguez.

Against the run of play, Zavaleta nodded in from eight yards after ghosting in unmarked following a corner kick, giving the Central Americans a precious lead.

Derby forward Ravel Morrison rattled the post in the 28th minute as the scoreline remained intact at the half and afterwards, Gray and Daniel Green also came close to finding the equaliser. However, the 30-year-old Gray finally found a way through when Javain Brown’s overlapping run down the left stretched El Salvador’s defence, the right back squaring the ball to find Gray on the edge of the six-yard box for a clinical finish.

Jamaica now face Canada in Toronto tomorrow before wrapping up their campaign against Honduras at home next Wednesday.

Lawmen tackle Deportivo in ‘Ascension’

POLICE FC play their first competitive football match in two years when they take on Deportivo Point Fortin in the first match of an Ascension Invitational double-header today at the Arima Velodrome.

Today, the “Boys in Blue” will showcase some new, young faces when taking on Deportivo Point Fortin from 5 p.m. at the east venue. The 7p.m. second match will Moruga FC facing Central Soccer World, both relatively unknown quantities.

Paul, Gittens favoured to claim top honours

CYCLIST Nicholas Paul and long jumper Tyra Gittens are the favourites for the First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for 2021.

The 59th edition of the gala event, entitled “A Journey Beyond Hope” and comes off tonight via a televised production on CNC3 from 7.30 p.m. It will also be broadcast live on that station’s website.

SLIM LEAD

The West Indies tail wagged in a similar way that England’s did on the first evening as the hosts earned themselves a 28-run advantage when closing day two of the third Test, yesterday, on 232-8.

England had reduced the West Indies to 95 for six after a three-wicket burst from Chris Woakes (3-48) after lunch, but as the pitch began to flatten out, Joshua Da Silva (54no) first added 49 for the eighth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (28) and then an unbroken 55 for the ninth with Kemar Roach (25no) to see the home side beyond England’s score.

Under-23 Futsal trials today

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will host open screening towards the selection of a Men’s National U-23 Futsal team for participation in the 2022 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe.

Past Futsal assistant coach Paul Decle will oversee proceedings as head coach at the screening sessions which take place today and tomorrow at the International School of Port of Spain, #1 International Drive, Westmoorings.

Prince, Fermin seek semi-final spot

Middleweight Aaron Prince and cruiserweight Andrew Fermin will seek semi-final spots today at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaqil, Ecuador. However, super-heavyweight Nigel Paul is out of the tournament.

A bulky-looking Paul in no way looked in the physical shape which landed him a World Championship bronze medal last November.

Paul lost by unanimous decision to Brazilian Abner Texiera in his opening round fight on Thursday.