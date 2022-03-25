Gray gives Reggae Boyz share of honours

Queen’s Park Rangers striker Andre Gray struck in the second half as Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday night.
Eriq Zavaleta’s 21st strike had given the visitors the lead at half-time at the National Stadium but Gray answered in the 72nd, to ensure the hosts came away with a share of the points. Jamaica will be left ruing the result, however, as they squandered several chances to win the contest by a comfortable margin.
One from bottom of the eight-nation CONCACAF qualifying round and already out of the running for the Qatar showpiece later this year, Jamaica’s comeback ensured El Salvador also suffered a similar fate of elimination. In fact, the bottom three of El Salvador (10 points), Jamaica (8 pts) and Honduras (4 pts) have all now been eliminated.
“I’m pleased. The only thing that was missing was the actual winning goal – that’s the only thing missing tonight,” a proud head coach Paul Hall said afterwards. “I’m gutted for them but I’m pleased for them because they owed the crowd a performance. These guys are committed. I asked for commitment and that is a committed performance right there so if there were any questions about anything in this squad, they just answered them tonight.”
Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey almost put the home side on the scoresheet in the sixth minute when he got down the right side and broke into the six-yard box, before being twice denied from close range, first by goalkeeper Mario González and then by centre back Ronald Rodríguez.
Against the run of play, Zavaleta nodded in from eight yards after ghosting in unmarked following a corner kick, giving the Central Americans a precious lead.
Derby forward Ravel Morrison rattled the post in the 28th minute as the scoreline remained intact at the half and afterwards, Gray and Daniel Green also came close to finding the equaliser. However, the 30-year-old Gray finally found a way through when Javain Brown’s overlapping run down the left stretched El Salvador’s defence, the right back squaring the ball to find Gray on the edge of the six-yard box for a clinical finish.
Jamaica now face Canada in Toronto tomorrow before wrapping up their campaign against Honduras at home next Wednesday.