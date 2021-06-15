Gray wants adjustments for 2nd Test

Former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray has said there was no logical reason for the West Indies to opt to bat first in the first Test against South Africa and wants adjustments made to the pitch for the second match on Friday.
“First of all, I thought when we won the toss we should have fielded first. What we constantly have done over the last two series is put the tourists in their comfort zone,” Gray told the Express yesterday.
He said the pitch in St Lucia is normally bouncy and pacy as evidenced in the Best vs Best practice game prior to the first Test. He also noted that Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortye were all top-rated bowlers who can swing the ball with pace.
“My point is why you are going to expose your batsmen to (those) playing conditions when you know they are struggling (and you know what the South Africans are bringing)?” asked Gray. “The last four series we have had would unequivocally tell us that our batsmen are not good against genuine fast bowlers or very good fast bowlers again. We put South Africa in their comfort zone where their bowlers and batsmen are accustomed playing on those sorts of surfaces. Most of the pitches in South Africa are fast and bouncy and seam, so the South Africans didn’t have to make any adjustments at all, including the batsmen,” he added.
He said Cricket West Indies cannot be blamed because their options were limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but he insisted that what is clear is that “our batsmen do not have fundamental combative shots for the fast bowlers, so good and great fast bowlers are always coming at us and applying pressure. We are always under pressure (against good fast bowling).” Referring to the decision to bat at the toss, he said the history of the pitch and what would have led to success in the past had to be weighed against the current strength and weaknesses of the teams involved.
He said South Africa were vulnerable in their batting and the West Indies had an exciting fast bowling prospect waiting to make a name for himself in Jayden Seales.
“So, what we have is a South African side trying to recuperate from the loss of very good batsmen. So, we have an inexperienced side with three main batsmen, one was the vice-captain (Temba) Bavuma who was injured so that was another reason to insert the opposition,” noted Gray.
“The fact is you had a young fast bowler on your side that would have nervous energy and had to sit and wait rather than putting him on a juicy, nice wicket. So, there was no logical reason for why we should have batted first,” he added.
In terms of combating the South African fast bowlers, Gray said the hosts would have to limit their advantage by adjusting the wicket by taking away the live grass and preparation moisture.
In terms of the batsmen, he said noted that simulated practice preparation using the practice bowlers bowling from 20 yards could help the players to be better prepared.
He also noted that mental recovery would be important and that viewing tapes of past great West Indies batsmen playing against great fast bowlers could be helpful in giving the players some inspiration.
“Our batsmen must go out to bat with a more positive intent and look to score first,” Gray added.
