“Every victory, every win is a nice, memorable feeling but they are all great, every one is unique in its own way. To finish first you have to first finish.”
In a race where just seven of the 18 boats registered for the start actually finished, Joey Sabeeney, the driver of the Fastest Boat to Tobago—Motul Monster, was appreciative of another fruitful outing in the annual Great Race powerboat event.
After navigating a course marred by debris that included floating wood, bamboo and even appliances like a two-door fridge—Sabeeney, a six-time winner (1993, Diamond Cut; 1998, Cutting Edge; 2013-2015 and 2018, Motul Monster) cherished the feat of actually crossing the finishing line in Store Bay more than ever.
“My biggest fear was hitting debris because of the amount of stuff I saw,” Sabeeney explained. “If you hit a piece of bamboo, a piece of wood going 130 mph, it is going to do some damage, so it was a great accomplishment finishing with no damage... everything seems to be intact and I remember dodging pieces of bamboo and all sorts of things. It is incredible that we have not damaged anything.”
The 46-foot Skater Motul Monster—whose crew also included Peter Peake (throttleman) and son Daniel, and Joey’s son Josh (both in charge of navigation and communications)—once again managed the conditions and their speed to top Class A (130mph) and be the second boat to Tobago.
Tobago’s Limitless was actually the first vessel to Store Bay, also topping the G Class (60mph) in the process. It was just a couple of minutes ahead of Monster.
The difference was that Limitless set off with the first set of boats at 7.15 a.m. while Monster, Mr Solo and a couple of others in the B Class (120mph) and D Class (95mph) roared off in the last of the staggered starts at 8 a.m.
The Covid-19 pandemic created the situation where the Motul squad only received their refurbished, rebuilt engine two and a half weeks before the 2021 NLCB Great Race.
They had been shipping that engine to the United States since February!
“Preparations went very well, but it was very hectic... Because of the pandemic in the USA, there was also a shortage of parts, so the rebuild took three times as long as it should,” Sabeeney assessed.
Fortunately, the installation and water-time prep and testing of the boat went more smoothly than the journey over the rubbish-filled waters of the Gulf of Paria.
The only other challenge was evading the “washing machine” currents and effects of multi-directional swells, plus the falling tide of D’Bocas. They missed that by 15 minutes.
But after La Fillette, conditions calmed down considerably and Sabeeney and Peake were able to pelt at full throttle.
“In terms of competition, we kind of put a little lead on Mr Solo in the first lap in the Gulf and more or less maintained a gap of between 15 to 20 boat lengths going into D’Bocas,” Sabeeney said.
That gap was maintained throughout the race until Monster turned the Grande Riviere marker and upped the tempo into the Shallows.
With Mr Solo experiencing some engine trouble on this segment, Monster’s top-of-the-class finish was never in doubt after that.
The seasoned crew navigated some displaced markers in the Store Bay final circuit to finish behind Limitless in front of a strong presence of fishing boats and cruising vessels that were on hand to lend support to the race, the 53rd edition of the longest consecutively run regatta in the Western hemisphere.
“It was good to see so many boats and community come out to support the race in Store Bay,” Sabeeney said.
He probably rates the hat-trick effort (2013-2015) and the 2018 UIM record wins as greater victories, especially the latter because Sabeeney ranks it as a standard that could possibly last his lifetime because of the glass-like conditions that featured that year.
But with both Sabeeney and Peake having their sons on board for the second time in as many successful attempts, and just getting to Tobago this year when so many other crews and boats failed, this win ranked right up with the best of them.
“I am happy about that. All went well. I am just happy to be here and get here safely,” Sabeeney concluded.
2021 NLCB Great Race results:
Order of finish
to Tobago
1. Limitless
2. Motul Monster
3. Mr Solo
4. Jesus is Coming
5. Infusion IV
6. Speed Up
7. Blue Ice
60MPH
1. Limitless
2. Jesus Is Coming
3. Infusion IV
70 MPH
1. Speed Up
80 MPH
1. Blue Ice
130 MPH
1. Motul Monster
2. Mr Solo Too