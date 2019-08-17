“There is no prize for coming in first, but the feeling of being the first boat to Tobago is a great feeling,“ driver Sheldon Edghill stated after “Energiza” finished overall winner of yesterday’s powerboat Great Race.
“That was just icing on the cake,” Edghill stated after he and his crew won the annual extravaganza. “The real thing we were going for was the 95mph class.”
Energiza duly won the 95-miles per hour (mph) category in getting to Tobago first yesterday morning at the end of the 51st edition of the race.
Veteran Ken Charles and his “Mr. Solo Too” crew won the powerful 130mph class and was the second boat overall to Tobago, while Heatwave was third overall and the 80mph winner. “Jesus is Coming” took the 50mph Cruiser class and was fourth overall. Other class winners included Extreme Measures (70mph) and Trident (60mph).