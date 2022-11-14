The first stand-alone Caribbean Track Cycling Championships ended as it had begun for Kwesi Browne and Trinidad and Tobago, with a storming victory. And the meet left team coach and ex-national standout Njisane Phillip optimistic about the next generation of riders.
Sunday night at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, Browne ended the meet with his third gold medal of the Championships, timing his attack at the bell to sweep to the front and win the Elite Men’s keirin final ahead of Cuba’s Tony Garcia Lasaga and Lamin Wright of Jamaica.
The gold was Browne’s third of the Championships and T&T’s fifth in the Elite races. His win followed team-mate Samuel Meloney’s victory in the Junior keirin final.
“It was a great experience this weekend,” coach and former Olympian Phillip told the Express. “We got a lot of personal bests...It definitely showed this weekend...we have a great group of young talent. It is (just about) keeping them together and just motivating them; just keep supporting them. That’s the most important thing.
Principally a competition for elite riders, junior events were added according to Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams, to give cyclists exposure ahead of next year’s Youth Commonwealth Games to be held here.
Meloney got golds in the elimination, match sprint and keirin, and Phillip said of him: “He’s just raw talent, definitely a phenom. Again, it’s just guidance. He’s naturally strong, he’s not in the gym yet and he’s doing tremendous times, so we definitely want to work with him and just guide him and give him that experience to get to the next level.”
Phillip added: “It was a great opportunity to let the juniors race because they got to see the seniors, they got to see how the pros function at the highest level.
This weekend they definitely learned a lot about how the pros...approach racing. Kudos to COPACI and the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation for allowing them to race.”
Williams was also pleased with the way the Championships turned out, following a two-week camp put on jointly by the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) and the Caribbean Cycling Union (CCU), which was held in Trinidad.
The camp catered to cyclists from the Caribbean region and was conducted by a coach from the world governing body, UCI.
“For the entire event, we saw high-level racing which we didn’t really expect because of lack of ability to come out and do this kind of racing (because of the Covid-19 pandemic), for all the countries... All our cyclists with the exception of Kwesi Browne would have participated in the camp that we had. I think coming out of that camp into this racing, we saw the effort that was put out and it paid off for them.”
Cyclists from Cuba, Barbados, Jamaica, Suriname and St Lucia competed at the Championships.
Williams added that COPACI and the CCU would like the event to become an annual one. However, the TTCF president said, “funding would be a major aspect,” since T&T would have to do the hosting as the country was the only one in the region with the necessary facilities.