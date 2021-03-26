GREAT START

HEAD COACH Terry Fenwick heaped praises on his players after the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national football team got Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying off to a winning start with a 3-0 shutout over Guyana, on Thursday night, in their Concacaf Zone Group F qualifier at the Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.
“The performance was great,” Fenwick stated in a post-match interview with the TTFA’s public relations specialist Shaun Fuentes.
“Obviously pleased with the result,” said former England defender Fenwick. “The general performance was excellent. Very professional, organised, structured.”
It was an excellent result for a team that had not played for a while, but maybe Fenwick saw a lot more than was there. The better team clearly won, without giving their best performance.
The contest was over in the first half as three unanswered goals earned Fenwick’s side full points. Levi Garcia scored at the near post for the opening goal, while defender Sheldon Bateau redirected Garcia’s free-kick for the second, and striker Ryan Telfer strolled into an open goal after the Guyanese keeper let a pass roll through his legs. Veteran Joevin Jones missed a penalty.
What Fenwick overlooked were the potentially fatal errors at the back from Bateau and young midfielder Michel Poon-Angeron. Denmark-based goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup was lucky when former Caledonia AIA striker Trayon Bobb found the foot of the upright instead of his open near post.
Also, Jones took a less than serious approach to a first half penalty, and gave former St Ann’s Rangers and Central FC goalkeeper Akel Clarke three chances to stop the spot kick.
“I am very upset that we missed the penalty and the fashion that we missed the rebound,” Fenwick said of Jones’ failure and cute approach to taking the penalty kick.
There were also good passing sequences when the Soca Warriors slowed the play down. Newly-recruited Englishman Daniel Phillip, Levi Garcia and captain Khaleem Hyland gave stellar performances; Jones’ contribution was insignificant except for the opening minutes; and while Poon-Angeron worked hard, his play was many times indecisive.
“This is just the first (step) of hopefully many,” Fenwick stated.
Likewise, captain Hyland was pleased with the victory over Guyana.
“We worked hard from the start to the end,” said Hyland, who praised all the players.
MATCH RESULT
Trinidad and Tobago 3 (Levi Garcia 8th, Sheldon Bateau 16th, Ryan Telfer 43rd)
Guyana 0
(Teams)
Trinidad and Tobago (4-1-2-3): 21.Nicklas Frenderup (GK); 2.Aubrey David, 12.Robert Primus, 4.Sheldon Bateau (17.Justin Garcia 46th), 15.Neveal Hackshaw; 18.Michel Poon-Angeron; 8.Khaleem Hyland (captain), 19.Daniel Phillips; 11.Levi Garcia (20.Noah Powder 68th), 7.Ryan Telfer (13.Brent Sam 75th), 3.Joevin Jones (10.Judah Garcia 75th). Unused substitutes: 1.Marvin Phillip (GK), 22.Adrian Foncette (GK), 5.Leland Archer, 6.Radanfah Abu Bakr, 9.Willis Plaza, 14.Andre Boucaud, 16.Marcus Joseph Jr, 23.Jabari Mitchell. Coach: Terry Fenwick
Guyana (4-2-3-1): 22.Akel Clarke (GK); 5.Miquel Scarlett (2.Bayli Spencer-Adams 64th), 15.Terence Vancooten, 3.Matthew Briggs, 23.Kadell Daniel; 8.Sam Cox (captain), 14.Daniel Wilson (12.Pernell Schultz 70th); 11.Callum Harriott (9.Kelsey Benjamin 75th), 7.Keanu Marsh-Brown (6.Jobe Caesar 64th), 20.Trayon Bobb (17.Omari Glasgow 64th); 10.Emery Welshman. Unused substitutes: 1.Kai McKenzie-Lyle (GK), 18.Shawn Adonis (GK), 4.Jeremy Garrett, 13.Nicolai Andrews, 16.Ryan Hackett, 19.Nicholas Mc Arthur, 21.Nathan Moria-Welsh. Coach: Márcio Máximo.