Great team spirit

MANAGER OF TEAM TTO, Jason Wickham cited camaraderie and team spirit as the core values behind his squad’s performance at the 2022 PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships, which concluded on Sunday at the National Aquatic Centre, in Couva.
The 33-member national contingent (818.5 points) secured their best ever finish at the third edition of the competition, securing third overall behind champions Peru (1,149) and runners-up Puerto Rico (1,073).
TTO also finished third on the medal table with 61 medals (24 gold, 18 silver, 19 bronze), following a 13-medal haul (six gold, two silver, five bronze) on Sunday.
“What we like most about the performance of Team TTO is the team effort, camaraderie and spirit among the team members increased across the four days, and the response from the parents and supporters of T&T swimming added that great vibe to the meet, and I think we fed off of that energy, and we had a lot of support from parents and persons on the ground and of course corporate T&T,” Wickham said.
He added that Team TTO placing third was a commendable performance, punctuated by superlative individual and relay efforts and several personal bests.
“It was our biggest team and our biggest medal haul in this championships and that is always a plus. I hope coming out of this we can try to maintain that same national spirit we had going through PanAm and probably hopefully look forward to planning to 2023 for the different Games we have there.”
Wickham gave a wish list that included a national training squad set-up for athletes and coaches to come together on weekends and focus on the national team objectives that would hopefully “improve the performance going forward into 2023 and beyond”.
On the final day, Sunday, Nikoli Blackman splashed to his third golden record when he won the Boys’ 15-17 50 metres freestyle in 22.71 seconds.
Blackman earned his age-group high point trophy with countryman Zachary Anthony topping the Boys’ 13-14 age group, just ahead of teammate Giovanni Rivas. Alejandro Agard was third in the Boys’ 11-12.
Blackman was one of four individual gold medal winners on Sunday.
Ornella Walker swam to gold in the Girls’ 18 & Over 100m backstroke in one minute, 04.18 seconds, with her T&T teammate Jahmia Harley taking bronze in 1:07.18.
Anthony bagged gold in the Boys’ 13-14 50m freestyle in 24.79 seconds, with Rivas and Puerto Rico’s Caleb Romero, who both clocked 24.97, sharing the bronze.
Tokyo Olympian Cherelle Thompson won the Girls’ 18 & Over 50m freestyle in 25.43 seconds.
The Mixed 13-14 200m freestyle relay quartet of Rivas, Madara Edwards, Keiera Audain-Moreau and Anthony also won gold for T&T in 1:45.75. The same colour medal was picked up by the Mixed 15-17 200m freestyle relay team of Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Amari Ash, Gabrielle Vickles and Blackman in 1:42.23.
Rivas swam to silver in the Boys’ 13-14 100m backstroke in 1:02.17, with countryman Liam Carrington third in 1:03.02.
Matamoro got silver in the Boys’ 15-17 100m backstroke in 59.98 seconds, just behind Grenada’s Zachary Gresham (59.54).
Cadell Lyons added bronze in the Boys’ 18 & Over 100m backstroke in 59.61 seconds. And the Mixed 18 & Over 200m freestyle relay team of Thompson, Delroy Tyrrell, De-Nicha Lewis and Aqeel Joseph combined for bronze in a time of 1:41.21.