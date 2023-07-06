Kraigg Brathwaite

WI TEST SKIPPER: Kraigg Brathwaite. —Photo: CWI Media

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said his side was eager to return to action when they face India in the upcoming two-match Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series on home soil.

The West Indies squad is presently in camp ahead of the start on 12 July, and Brathwaite also welcomed the presence of legend Brian Lara, who is attending in his role as the team’s performance mentor.

“It’s important to start well. We are playing against India, so you know the guys are really looking forward to it. Dominica will host the first Test match, and we call for the supporters in Dominica to come out and support us—but the guys are really looking forward to the first two Test matches of this cycle.”

Brathwaite was speaking in an interview with CWI Media yesterday.

He added: “That’s great you know in terms of the 100th Test match against Indies, and it’s in Trinidad, and you know they love their cricket there, so I think it’s important, and we have to try to make the region proud. The guys have put some good effort in the last three days, and they still have a few days left and you know we have (to) keep pushing hard.”

Lara worked with the team earlier in the year on the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa and Brathwaite said he has had a positive influence on the players.

“It’s great to have him here. In terms of the conversations we have with him, we always learn and he is big on planning...on how you are going to score your runs. His advice on situations is great and it will only help the batters,” Brathwaite said.

