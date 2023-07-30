Greaux bags double gold

Kyle Greaux secured NGC NAAATT National Open Championship men’s 200 metres gold at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Greaux stopped the clock at 20.74 seconds to win the half-lap final, forcing 100m gold medallist Devin Augustine to settle for silver in 20.82. Jerod Elcock crossed the line in 20.87 to claim bronze. Greaux seized control of the race on the straight, before easing to the line to regain the title he last won in 2018.
In the qualifying round, Greaux won heat three in 20.99 seconds to lead all qualifiers into the final. Running well within himself, Jereem “The Dream” Richards topped heat one in 21.25. The reigning Commonwealth Games champion was the favourite for gold, but did not face the starter in the championship race.
Reyare Thomas was in dominant mood in the women’s 200m, sprinting to gold in 23.50 seconds. In a close battle for silver between teenagers Janae De Gannes and Kaziah Peters, De Gannes came out on top in 24.34 while Peters clocked 24.35 to bag bronze. Michelle-Lee Ahye, winner of the 100m title on Saturday, did not compete in the longer sprint.
Nicholas Landeau returned a time of one minute, 50.19 seconds to run away with men’s 800m gold. With the victory, the England-based runner completed the middle distance double. On day one, Landeau emerged victorious in the 1500. Teenager Keeran Sriskandarajah seized silver in the men’s 800m in 1:55.63, with bronze going to Matthew Pulchan in 1:59.94.
For the second day running, Camille Lewis finished second in a race but was crowned national champion. Lewis got home in 2:15.21 for second spot in the women’s 800m. The winner, though, was Guyana’s Aaliyah Moore in 2:09.09. As a result, the title went to Lewis. On Saturday, Lewis lifted the 400m title after finishing second to Guyanese Andrea Foster.
Kevah Scott secured the women’s 400m hurdles title after playing second fiddle to Foster. Scott completed her lap of the track in 1:06.30, while Foster clocked 1:02.14.
Kyle Singuineau disturbed the sand at 7.11 metres to take the men’s long jump title. Like Lewis and Scott, he claimed the crown as a second-place finisher. Guyana’s Emmanuel Archibald was first at 7.60. Another Guyanese athlete, Damon Williams finished third with a 7.06 leap.
Dorian Charles and Kadesh Roberts battled hard in the men’s 400m hurdles, the victory going to Jamaica-based Charles in 53.44 seconds. Roberts got silver in 53.64, with bronze going to Tauren George in 54.85.
Keneisha Shelbourne won the women’s high jump and triple jump events, clearing the bar at 1.68m and disturbing the sand at 11.38m. Cherisse Murray threw the iron ball 16.67 metres for gold in the women’s shot put. Umar Sandy landed the implement 53.11m to top the men’s discus field. And Kiara Ivy, the lone entrant in the women’s pole vault, cleared 3.30m.
The Concorde quartet of Symphony Patrick, Akilah Lewis, Gianna Paul and De Gannes clocked 45.55 seconds for victory in the women’s 4x100m relay, De Gannes raising the baton triumphantly as she crossed the line.
Greaux doubled his gold medal count at the Championships, the 200m winner anchoring Abilene to victory in the men’s 4x1. Elcock, Judah Taylor, Che Lara and Greaux combined for a 40.20 seconds clocking.