GREEN LIGHT

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force contingent have been given the all clear to depart local shores as they embark on their quest for the CG Insurance Super50 Cup title.
Coach David Furlonge confirmed yesterday that the entire touring party have all tested negative for the coronavirus and will leave on a 2 p.m. flight bound for Barbados, where they will spend one night in room quarantine, before boarding another flight to Antigua where the Super50 will be held from February 7-27.
Each member of the touring party had to return two negative tests before setting out for the tournament. The first was done last week Friday and the second was done on Thursday.
While the Red Force have not been forced to make any changes to their roster, last week the Guyana Jaguars had to replace batsman Trevon Griffith, who tested positive for Covid-19. And the Barbados Pride had to name replacements for brothers Kyle and Shai Hope after the siblings also tested positive for the virus.
While all his players are healthy, fit and ready for the competition, Furlonge said he would have liked to have more match practice with the team but still believes they are well prepared.
“We had enough time (to prepare) but I would have liked to have a couple more practice matches with the team here, but that wasn’t possible because members of the squad were not here,” Furlonge explained. “However, we had some good sessions out in the middle and that will go a long way.”
In terms of having seven players taking part in the Abu Dhabi T10, Furlonge said he isn’t worried about their readiness. Skipper Kieron Pollard, along with Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Rampaul and Kjorn Ottley are all taking part in the T10 and will join the team in Antigua ahead of their first Super50 match against the Jamaica Scorpions on February 11.
“It is a matter of them going to play competitive cricket and we have seen Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis among the runs and Ravi Rampaul bowled well so we have some positives to take out of the games that have been played so far up there,” the Red Force coach noted. In terms of their Super50 Cup campaign, Furlonge said they will not be leaving anything to chance. “You don’t want to lose a game and weather intervenes in another, so you really want to win all your games and take it from there,” the coach added.
T&T Red Force squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Darren Bravo (Vice-Captain), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons; David Furlonge (head coach).