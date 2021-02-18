Green light

The Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) has received the go-ahead to host its National Long Course Age-Group Swimming Championships scheduled to splash of from February 25-28.

In a terse e-mail Wednesday afternoon, ASATT administrator Neal Marcano informed member clubs that ASATT had “been given the OK by the CMOH Couva” for the meet.

To facilitate clearance approval, ASATT had previously also made adjustments to the format of its meet that swims off at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, including submitting protocols and guidelines for how they would conduct the meet. Those measures included reducing the length of the competition from an initial five-day affair to a four-day event.

The meet will be local age group swimmers’ first competition on local soil after ASATT announced the meet back in January with one of the main purposes being to select the TTO squad for upcoming events, including the Carifta Aquatics Championships, originally scheduled to splash off from March 26-April 7 in Barbados.

But because of surging Covid-19 cases and new travel and health restrictions imposed by the Mia Mottley-led government to combat the spike in their country, the organisers in Barbados announced an indefinite postponement of the competition on January 27. ASATT PRO Gresha Gonzales had said then the local executive totally concurred with the decision to delay the event.

After being suspended in 2020 following the initial advent of the pandemic last March, the Barbados Aquatics Sports Association (BASA) re-committed to the hosting of the regional annual event that attracts swimming rivals from an estimated 30 countries in the region, last November.

Locally, one of the other stated purposes of the ASATT-sanctioned National Long Course Age Group Championships was to serve as a qualifier for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo2020 Olympic Games and the September 9-19 Junior Pan American Games as ASATT has secured approval for that classification from the world governing body for aquatics, FINA.

