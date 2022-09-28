GREEN LIGHT

THE DEBT repayment plan that was proposed by cash-strapped Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and filed under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act has been approved by the High Court.
Just after 1 p.m. yesterday, Justice Devindra Rampersad signed off on the proposal that will see creditors of the association receive, based on the current validated claims, anywhere from 63 cents in the dollar to 100 per cent of the monies owed to them.
At the hearing attorney Rekha Ramjit who, alongside Nera Narine previously mounted an objection to the claim of their client Jack Warner, being ignored on the premise that it was not properly supported by documentary evidence, said they had decided to withdraw the challenge.
Warner was the TTFA’s largest creditor with a debt of $22.7 million.
Back in May, during a meeting held at the Home of Football in Couva, creditors unanimously voted in favour of the repayment proposal that was developed by Maria Daniel, the TTFA’s appointed Trustee and her EY Team in collaboration with the TTFA’s FIFA-appointed normalisation committee (NC).
A 45-minute presentation by Daniel at the meeting had given a full illustration of how the FA found itself in its current financial state and the options that were considered before it arrived at utilising the restructuring option available through the Bankruptcy Act. At the meeting Daniel said Warner did not submit any claim for validation.
During yesterday’s hearing Ramjit informed the court that after “careful consultation” with Warner, they decided the best option was to withdraw the objection. If the matter was to be prolonged, Ramjit said it would not serve the best interest of football in T&T.
“Mr Warner being the biggest creditor has indicated to me that it is expected in 2026 there will be the World Cup. Trinidad and Tobago is a CONCACAF member who would be given five spaces and if the matter is prolonged and it could have a negative and damaging effect on football in Trinidad and Tobago and its presence in the World Cup,” said Ramjit.
“There are other legal options open to us, so a withdrawal of the objection is best, not only in remaining provable claims, but in the best interest of football in Trinidad and Tobago,” he added.
No orders to cost were made by the court following the withdrawal of the objection.
The repayment plan will be funded by an interest-free US$3.5 million instrument that the TTFA will have ten years to repay. Creditors owed up to $200,000 will be paid in full and the balances above that will be pro-rated. They will also have the option to be paid in $US or $TT.
There were 299 creditors listed in the Trustee’s repayment proposal with a total unsecured debt of $84.5 million. Ninety-three of these submitted had claims amounting to $59.3 million of which 88 were validated with a value of $34.4 million.
The Trustee’s original proposal, which creditors received on April 22, was enhanced prior to the May meeting. The total funding was increased by US$500,000 to US$3.5 million and, instead of allocating a $3 million provision for the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) and the National Insurance Board (NIB), funds would now be set aside for outstanding payments monthly.
Back in March 2020, FIFA announced the Bureau of FIFA’s Council’s decision to appoint a NC in accordance with Art. 8 Par. 2 of the FIFA Statutes. Robert Hadad was appointed as chairman, Judy Daniel as deputy chair, along with Nigel Romano and Trevor Nicholas as members.
The mandate given to the NC was to run the TTFA’s daily affairs; establish a debt repayment plan that is implemented by the TTFA; review and amend the TTFA Statutes (and other regulations where necessary) and to ensure its compliance with FIFA Statutes and requirements before duly submitting them for approval to the TTFA Congress; and organise and conduct elections of a new TTFA Executive Committee for a four-year mandate.