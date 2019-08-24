Dennis La Rose

Team TTO para athletes Carlos Greene and Nyoshia Cain-Claxton will chase medals today when day three of the 2019 Parapan American Games gets underway in Lima, Peru.

Greene is up first from 4.10pm at the Estadio Atletico in the National Sporting Village in La Videna for the Men’s F(field)11 discus final to be followed by Cain-Claxton in the Women’s T(track)44 200m final.

Greene is vision impaired and competes in the F11 classification of the Men’s discus and shot put events. He missed out on the medals last time, placing fourth in the discus event in Toronto, 2015.

Cain-Claxton,a three-time bronze medallist at the last two World Championships and Paralympics, is the only member making her debut at a Parapan Games. The latest of her bronze medals came in the T44 Women’s 100m event at the 2015 IPC World Para Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Her final is scheduled to start at 5.10 p.m..

