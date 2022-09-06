Greene-Noel

CREATED FAVOURABLE IMPRESSION: T&T’s Shaquanda Greene-Noel in action against England’s Roses in the netball segment at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, last July. England won 74-22.

Shaquanda Greene-Noel is back in England for a second season of the Vitality Superleague netball.

Greene-Noel, who captained Trinidad and Tobago at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, has been nemed in the 2023 Celtic Dragons squad.

The defender-goalkeeper proved a fan-favourite while a top defensive player despite the Celtic Dragons’ struggles in last season’s Vitality Netball Superleague (VNSL) campaign.

Greene-Noel earned the nickname “Queen Quanda”, as she impressed on the Welsh side’s defensive end. In fact, no player initiated more turnovers than Greene-Noel’s 119 last season. The Trinidadian finished third for intercepts with 57 and third in the league for deflections with 93.

HOPING FOR MORE

Two tournaments and 12 days of women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket have come and gone. But organisers hope there will be more play with more teams next year.

In it’s tenth anniversary year, the CPL for the first time featured women’s competitions — the SKYEXCH 6IXTY, a ten-over-per-side affair and the Massy Women’s CPL T20 tournament.

Govt hails TKR women

The Government has congratulated the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) women’s cricket team on their victory in the first-ever Women’s Caribbean Premier League, held in St Kitts from August 31 through September 4.

On Sunday, at Warner Park, TKR, led by Deandra Dottin, defeated the Barbados Royals by ten runs to become the first winners of the WCPL trophy.

Serrant nets hat-trick for West Texas A&M

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team striker Maria-Frances Serrant scored all three goals as West Texas A&M University women blanked the Fort Lewis Skyhawks 3-0, last Friday night.

The ‘Lady Buffs’, who also have Asha James, the Tobago-born national midfielder in their squad, improved their unbeaten record to 3-0 this season.

Starting from scratch

A new format, new players, a few new coaches and a lot of uncertainty.

Those elements will all be in the mix when the first pandemic season of Secondary Schools Football (SSFL) gets going this week.

Covid-19 struck in 2020, wiping out two seasons of the SSFL. So when the teams return to the pitch, much will have changed for them.

VOTING BIAS

Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president Brian Lewis has bashe…