Shaquanda Greene-Noel is back in England for a second season of the Vitality Superleague netball.
Greene-Noel, who captained Trinidad and Tobago at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, has been nemed in the 2023 Celtic Dragons squad.
The defender-goalkeeper proved a fan-favourite while a top defensive player despite the Celtic Dragons’ struggles in last season’s Vitality Netball Superleague (VNSL) campaign.
Greene-Noel earned the nickname “Queen Quanda”, as she impressed on the Welsh side’s defensive end. In fact, no player initiated more turnovers than Greene-Noel’s 119 last season. The Trinidadian finished third for intercepts with 57 and third in the league for deflections with 93.